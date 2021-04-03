Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com .

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Easter holiday. The public library will be closed and there will be no Danville Transit service. However, the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be open. Also, household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. City government offices and the library will reopen Tuesday and Danville Transit will resume operations as well on that day.