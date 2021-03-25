Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, MARCH 25
CHAMBER 101: The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will host Chamber 101, which assists members in maximizing the benefits of chamber membership. Designed for new members, Chamber 101 is beneficial as a refresher for seasoned members as well. Event is virtual with registration available at www.dpchamber.org, by calling 434-836-6990 or by emailing chamber@dpchamber.org.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
PANDEMIC FOOD GIVEAWAY AND VIGIL: God's Final Calling Warning Ministry will hold a pandemic food giveaway and vigil to end hate against Asian Americans from noon to 2 p.m. at Piney Forest Adventist Community Service Center at 212 Ingram Road.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
500 FAMILIES PROJECT: Changing Lives Outreach Center, 609 Keen St., Suite A, will kick off its 500 Families Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 and run through June 26 celebrating the one-year anniversary of the curbside food bank. A total of 500 families will receive help once a month. Meats, vegetables, breads, canned goods and other miscellaneous items will be included. Low-income seniors on fixed incomes are also helped financially. For more information, call 336-552-9341.
RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: The Kiwanis Club of Danville and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter have joined forces for a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information on items to be sold or to make donations of rummage items, call club president and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the church parking lot area. Face masks and social distancing will apply.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner, ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com