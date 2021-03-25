RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: The Kiwanis Club of Danville and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter have joined forces for a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive. For information on items to be sold or to make donations of rummage items, call club president and chapter advisor John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765. The sale will be held in the church parking lot area. Face masks and social distancing will apply.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner, ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5