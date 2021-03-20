Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 20

MUSICAL TAPESTRIES FROM THE APPALACHIANS: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History presents Museum Residency Community Engagement music event featuring Adam Hurt and Beth Williams Hartness with Musical Tapestries from the Appalachians with banjo and fiddle narratives/authentic regional sounds from 2 to 5 p.m. at 536 Craghead St. Three to five people may enter the free event at a time. Attendees must maintain 6-feet of distance, wear face masks and have temperatures taken. No seating will be available. For more information, contact Elisabe Dixon at elsabe@danvillemuseum.com or call 434-793-5644.

CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Celebrate the first day of spring at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bring a croquet set, picnic food and a team of players. Call to reserve a 90-minute slot: noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Set up on one of the side lawns or the the front lawn. Three teams can play per time slot. The event is free to the community, but pre-registration is required by calling 434-793-5644.