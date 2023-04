Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT

DANVILLE: The right, eastbound lane of Memorial Drive near the intersection with the Robertson Bridge will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for completion of a water main tie-in. Eastbound traffic on Memorial Drive will have a lane shift through the intersection with the bridge. Also, the left turn lanes from the Robertson Bridge to Memorial Drive will be reduced from two to one at the traffic light. Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to the altered traffic pattern or consider an alternate route.

MONDAY, MAY 1

DANVILLE MASTER GARDENERS TO MEET: Danville Master Gardeners will meet at 7 p.m. at the West Main Baptist Church, 450 West Main St., in the rear fellowship hall for a presentation by Katherine Craib on Chamomile and Ginseng tea properties. Open to the public.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY NAACP BRANCH TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County NAACP Branch will meet at 6 p.m. at Mount Airy Missionary Baptist Church, 602 Edmunds Road, Gretna.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

CHICKEN DINNER FUNDRAISER: Whitmell Church of Faith Youth will host a chicken dinner fundraiser at 2168 Whitmell School Road, Dry Fork, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children which includes BBQ chicken with cheese and bacon, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverage and dessert. A silent auction will be held during dinner. All proceeds will support the Whitmell Church of Faith Youth Group.

DAN RIVER RURITAN CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: The Dan River Ruritan Club will hold a spaghetti drive-thru pick up dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road. Menu consist of spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for $10.

SMOKESTACK THEATRE GALA: Danville Virginia’s Smokestack Theatre Company will hold a 1920-1940 themed gala at the Smokestack Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. with ticket cost of $100 (or two for $150), available at https://bit.ly/SmokestackGALA through April 28. The dress code is formal cocktail attire (black tie not required.) All proceeds go into funding this nonprofit community theatre. All guests must be 21 or older. Attendees should have IDs ready at the door.

BENEFIT TO UPGRADE KITCHEN AT VFW: Benefits to help upgrade and renovate kitchen at the VFW, 275 VFW Drive, will be held beginning with vendors and yard sale from 1 to 5 p.m. (to reserve a table, call 434-822-0042); from 4 to 6 p.m. a fish and chicken fry at cost of $8 per plate; from 8 to 11 p.m., Stomping Ground Band at cost of $10 per ticket, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

AVERETT GRADUATION: Averett’s spring 2023 commencement will be held outdoors at 10 a.m. on Daly Field in the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus (707 Mount Cross Road). Former NFL player and Georgia non-profit founder Buddy Curry will deliver the commencement address. Averett will confer the degrees of approximately 200 students, with nearly 170 participating in commencement exercises.

MONDAY, MAY 8

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The group will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. for the final meeting of the year. The program will consist of a necrology service remembering members who have passed in the 2022-23 year, with a memorial service will be held in the sanctuary. Family members are invited to attend. Following service, a recognition of graduating seniors who have applied and been accepted for scholarships to the college of their choice will be held in the fellowship hall. A social hour will precede the business meeting. All members are urged to attend this final meeting of the year.