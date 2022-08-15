Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, AUG. 15

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Castle of Tangled Magic" by Sophie Anderson. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. for $6. Open to public.

YARD SALE: American Legion Post 325 will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon at the post home. Open to the public. Cost to rent a table inside $10; $5 to rent a space in parking lot (no table).

EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FERRIS MEMORIAL RIDE: Eagle Riders Dean Ferris Memorial Ride to benefit the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association at Thunder Road Harley Davidson with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. Non-riders welcome. Ride begins at 10:15 a.m. and ends at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, for lunch, live and silent auction, door prizes and more. $10 donation. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

ARCHERY OPEN GYM: Archery open gym at Coates Recreation Center for ages 5 to 17 years of age to learn basic safety and archery skills at this drop in program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents must stay on-site. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5150.

5PARK STUDIO: Coates Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art and music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-793-5644.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. They meet the fourth Monday of each month. Everyone welcome.

MAKER MONDAYS: Put makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Tech 101. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

OPEN HOUSE: Danville Public Schools and the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County will hold an open house at The Transition Stop located at Woodrow Wilson School, 1005 N. Main St., Danville, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, to reintroduce community leaders, referral agencies and funders to the services available to students who are identified by the McKinney-Vento Act or those who are deemed “unaccompanied homeless youth.”

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary steam program from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages five to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program may attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055. To learn more, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with pick up available.

5PARK STUDIO: Pumpkin Creek Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

FREE TI-CHI: Free TI-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 793-5644.

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox stadium, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; ride begins at 1 p.m. For information visit www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435, 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages five and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Ballou Shelter 10. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

LADIES ZIPLINE: Zipline for girls and ladies ages 8 and up at Philip Wyatt Memorial Skate Park at Dan Daniel Park from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $12. Register by Sept. 5 by calling 434-799-5150.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

DIXIE CAVERNS TRIP: Explore the Dixie Caverns, wander to the local restaurant, Mac and Bob's. Shuttle and admission included in cost of $30; food will be on your own. Meet at the City Auditorium; trip is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; registration required by Sept. 6 by calling 434-799-5150.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages five to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle different sections of the Dan River on kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 a week in advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak from Abreu-Grogan Boathouse on the Dan River from 8 to 9:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up at cost of $14. Register by Sept. 14 by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

PROJECT LIFESAVER FUNDRAISER: Join Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver at 7 p.m. with a Bluegrass by the River Concert featuring Shelton & Williams at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Company, 209 Trade St., rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door (no refunds). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com or at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Family game night at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All games and and lights snacks provided at no fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-9150.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

WALK OR RUN FOR FUN BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Walk or Run for Run for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville area will begin from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Drop Box Parking Lot (formerly Blackwell Motor Company). Tickets are $20 per person; contact Pat Daniel at 434-773-8394 to purchase.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

BARKTOBERFEST: Danville Parks and Recreation will hold Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your pup to an event featuring themed photo booth and activities. No fee.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Join camping under the stars for ages five and up (parents required to stay with their children) from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register by Sept. 1 by calling 434-799-5150.

COATES FALL FESTIVAL: Coates fall festival for youth and families at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Costume contests, pumpkin painting, smore's, dancing, a movie and more. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S: Walk to End Alzheimer's disease will begin at the Carrington Pavilion with check-in at 8 a.m.; opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. To sign up as a walker or team member or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the walk, visit alz.org/danvillewalk website or call 800-272-3900.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages five to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.