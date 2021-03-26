Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 26

PANDEMIC FOOD GIVEAWAY AND VIGIL: God's Final Calling Warning Ministry will hold a pandemic food giveaway and vigil to end hate against Asian Americans from noon to 2 p.m. at Piney Forest Adventist Community Service Center at 212 Ingram Road.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

500 FAMILIES PROJECT: Changing Lives Outreach Center, 609 Keen St., Suite A, will kick off its 500 Families Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 and run through June 26 celebrating the one-year anniversary of the curbside food bank. A total of 500 families will receive help once a month. Meats, vegetables, breads, canned goods and other miscellaneous items will be included. Low-income seniors on fixed incomes are also helped financially. For more information, call 336-552-9341.