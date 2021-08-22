Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SPECIAL NOTE
LANE CLOSURE: Weather permitting, the left two lanes of eastbound Riverside Drive from Camelot Court to the Pepsi plant will be closed beginning Monday for reconstruction of the street section. All traffic will be channeled into the right lane. All left-turn and crossover movements at the Audubon Drive intersection will be prohibited. These traffic restrictions will be in place for several weeks. The lane closures will end and travel restored on all three lanes before traffic reaches the Arnett Boulevard intersection. All existing traffic movements at the Arnett Boulevard intersection will be available. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes unless traveling to specific destinations in the Riverside Drive corridor. Entrances to businesses will remain accessible. If traveling to specific destinations and businesses, motorists should slow down, be alert to changes in the traffic pattern, and allow more time to reach their destination. The work is part of the reconstruction of the section of eastbound Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Locust Lane. The reconstruction consists of the removal of the existing asphalt pavement and concrete base, and then replacing it with a new stone base and asphalt layers. The new base and surface will eliminate the current uneven riding surface and reduce maintenance costs.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
CASINO MEETING: Caesars Entertainment will hold a public input meeting on the design of its planned casino resort at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex at 1100 West Main St. in the Schoolfield area at 5:30 p.m. inside the old Dan River Mills Welfare Building at 917 West Main St. Representatives from Caesars will present information on design concepts, color palette/scheme, materials preferences and more. Full renderings will not be ready. Those will come at a later date after input is received, and the design is finalized.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
BROADWAY FAVORITES: The Little Theatre of Danville will present "Almost Broadway" consisting of Broadway favorites at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 for a matinee at the First Presbyterian Church social hall, 937 Main St. Tickets available at the door. Donations of $10 suggested. For advance tickets or information, call 434-792-5796.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
COMMUNITY EVENT: Free community event at Changing Lives Outreach Center, 609 Keen Street, Suite A, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free school supplies, food, free COVID-19 vaccines (administered by the Virginia Department of Health) to those 12 and over, bouncy house, mental health services and more.
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Church, 408 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take out only.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
MOTORCYCLE CANNONBALL NATIONAL EVENT: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive, will host Motorcycle Cannonball National Event which brings antique motorcycle riders together from all over the country to display antiques/collectible motorcycles. Around 100 bikes will arrive at 4 p.m. and remain on display until 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
HANDEL'S MESSIAH: Danville Area Choral Arts Society presents selections from Handel’s Messiah with string quintet, harpsichord and trumpet at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The fourth annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.