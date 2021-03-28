Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner, ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com