Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner, ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5