HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. Danville Transit will not operate. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly scheduled. City government offices, the library and courthouse will reopen on Tuesday. Danville Transit services will resume that day as well.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Pittsylvania County offices are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

STOP THE KILLING CANDLELIGHT MARCH: The Southern Christian Leadership Conference will hold its annual Stop the Killing Candlelight March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2232 North Main St. (assemble time is 5 p.m.). The group will march across the MLK Bridge to the JLT Fountain in downtown Danville. All organizations and churches are welcome to join with banners.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Meetings are cancelled until further notice.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

DANVILLE TROLLEY RIDE: Trolley ride to Danville's African American historical sites. Lunch will be purchased on your own at Bro Pete's. Registration required by calling 434-799-5216. Meet at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

BLACK HISTORY DISPLAY OF QUILTS: Danville's Southern Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Quilters Circle teams will display their quilts and share information about quilting at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

HORTICULTURE 101: In partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, learn the basic of horticulture. Register by Feb. 7 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Ballou Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. No fee

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.