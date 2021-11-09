SUNDAY, NOV. 21

WEEKEND ZIP: Zip lining at Dan Daniel Park. Ride solo or tandem. Ages eight and up. Register by Nov. 1 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Held from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $12.

MONDAY, NOV. 22

LET'S TALK TURKEY CRAFTS: Get ready for your upcoming family festivities by preparing a Thanksgiving sock turkey to decorate your table at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 to adult. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

UNITED COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DAY FEAST TO GO: Thanksgiving meals to go in memory of Larry Wallace may be picked up at the following locations: Salvation Army, 123 Henry St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; L.G.C. Community Recreation Center (Bibleway) 151 Grant St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 North Main St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries, 212 Murphy Circle, from noon to 2 p.m. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety will be enforced. For more information, call 434-251-4871.