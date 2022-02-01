Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will host a program on Preservation Virginia presented by Sonja Ingram at 3:45 p.m. The program is free to the public.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

DANVILLE TROLLEY RIDE: Trolley ride available to Danville's African American historical sites. Lunch may be purchased at Bro Pete's. Registration required by calling 434-799-5216. Meet at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: Virtual Opening Celebration with registration closing on Feb. 1. Free virtual from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Danvillestorytelling.com All live events will provide Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation. DSF Eventbrite registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/danville-storytelling-festival-2002-tickets-235752491047; DSB storytelling festival website: https://danvillestorytelling.com; DSF Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/danvillestorytelling/

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30-11 a.m. followed by a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1097, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a Brunswick stew sale at cost of $8 per quart. Pre-orders only by calling 434-793-7531 to receive tickets at post. Show your tickets when you pick up stew at drive-thru between 2 and 4 p.m.

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325 will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $7 per quart. It will be ready at noon. Call 434-836-5132, leave name and number of quarts desired on answering machine.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: South Pole Adventure: Shelly Calabrisi, former science and technical project services supervisor at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station in Antarctica, will tell about her experiences while stationed in the South Pole at the Wednesday Club program, 1002 Main St., Danville. Program begins with coffee served at 3:15, followed by speaker at 3:45. Free and open to the public.

BLACK HISTORY DISPLAY OF QUILTS: Danville's Southern Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Quilters Circle teams will display quilts and share information at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

HORTICULTURE 101: In partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, learn the basic of horticulture. Register by Feb. 7 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Ballou Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. No fee

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

STEW SALE: Kentuck Volunteer Fire Department will hold a stew sale at cost of $6 per quart available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the department at 434-822-8026, leave phone number, name and how many quarts you would like.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will hold a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $7 per person. Open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat.

20TH DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (VIRTUAL): The 20th Danville Storytelling Festival will be held virtually from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.danvillestorytelling.com

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.