SATURDAY, AUG. 21

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at the Post home from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $6 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Open to the public.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.