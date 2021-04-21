Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, APRIL 21
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: On-site preschool registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolfield, Gibson, Park Avenue, G.L.H Johnson, Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools in Danville.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA GO REGION 3 COUNCIL TO MEET: Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Council will meet at 1 p.m. virtually, open to the public. Anyone interested should use a link for the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available at 929-205-6099; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting. Written public comments may be sent to bryan.david@virginia.edu.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
CASWELL FARMERS MARKET: The Caswell Farmers’ Market, located at Bright Leaf Center, 2246 N.C. 86, Yanceyville, N.C., will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. until Sept. 9, rain or shine, for its eighth season. To find out which vendors will be at the market each week and what they will bring, check the Caswell Farmers Market Facebook page on Wednesdays before each market day. COVID-19 prevention guidance will be followed. For information, email caswelllocalfoods@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: On-site preschool registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolfield, Gibson, Park Avenue, G.L.H Johnson, Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
RIVERVIEW ROTARY RODS & RIDES: Riverview Rotary Rods & Rides Classic Car Show, a fundraiser, will be held on the lawn at Ballou Park. Registration/check in begins at 8 a.m. on site to receive packets. Registration is $20. To pre-register, visit Msreg.com. For more information, contact Gary Clark at gclark302@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL: Danville Children’s Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com