FRIDAY, JUNE 18
ZONE 2 PORSCHE CLUB FUNDRAISER: Zone 2 Porsche Club will hold a fundraiser with Charity Laps at Virginia International Raceway on June 19-20. Proceeds will be donated to God's Storehouse. For more information, call God's Storehouse at 434-793-3663, email info@godsstorehouse.org or visit www.godstorehouse.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: From 3:30 to 7 p.m., a picnic-style event hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation at the Carrington Pavilion will feature DJs, Kuumba dancers and Fred Motely telling stories of history.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
GRAND OPENING: Southside Community Learning Center, 524 Chatham Ave., will hold a grand opening at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact DRHA Executive Learning Directors, Larissa Deedrich, at ldeedrich@drhava.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Camilla Williams Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14 for ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: A free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food can be picked up in the parking lot only.
A HISTORY OF THE MILTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A history of the Milton Presbyterian Church will be presented at 11 a.m. by Martha Bradsher Spencer in Milton, N.C. A tour of the church will follow the presentation.
TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from Main Street to Anglers Park. One or two person tubes are available; life jackets are provided. Close-toed shoes are required. Ages 12 and up. For information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Meets at Main Street Plaza, begins at 10 a.m., ends at 1 p.m. Cost is $15.
ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.
MONDAY, JUNE 28
ADVENTURE CAMP: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 held at Ballou Park shelter six June 28 through July 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
CHATHAM CONCERT SERIES: The Chatham Concert Series will be held in-person at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 7 p.m., featuring Kevin Matheson, violin and Judith Clark, piano. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the series. An outdoor reception will follow provided Chatham First. For more information, visit www.ClassicStringsDuo.com
SATURDAY, JULY 10
REIMAGINE OUR YOUTH: Reimagine Our Youth, a lunch and learn, will feature guest Derrick Coles speaking on "Building Today's Boys into Tomorrow's Men." Held at the Boys & Girls Club of the Danville Area, 123 Foster St., from 1 to 4 p.m. RSVP by contacting the club at 434-792-6617.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 1: Science & Health Summer Camp 1 will be held July 7-9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Danville Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed for the camp. For more information and paper applications contact, Anjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.
MONDAY, JULY 12
KAYAK CAMP: Kayak Camp for teens to learn the basic kayaking skills and techniques, safety protocols and explore sections of the Dan River from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 12-16 at Ballou Park shelter six. Cost is $130 for ages 10-16. Register by July 16 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
FISH FRY: Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., eat in or take out. Orders of five or more plates can be delivered locally. Cost is $10 per plate, which includes fish, baked beans, cole slow, sliced bread, water, dessert. Fish sandwich are $5, extra side is $2, extra dessert is $2. For more information, call Teresa at 336-388-1211.
THE RACE TO THE DAN: The Race to the Dan talk will be presented by Tom Edmonds at 10 a.m. as part of the Milton Renaissance Museum, 169 Broad St., Milton, N.C. For more information, call or text 336-583-8203 or email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.
MONDAY, JULY 26
ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 with lots of outdoor activities. Held at Ballou Park Shelter No. 6, July 26 through July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed per camp. For more information and paper applications, contactAnjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.