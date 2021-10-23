FRIDAY, NOV. 12

HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

BRIGHT LEAF BREW FEST: Sample over 100 different beers, enjoy live music and food at the Carrington Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individual ticket $30/$35 day of event; VIP ticket $40; designated driver $10. For more information, visit www.brightleafbrewfest.com. Tickets available at the Welcome Center, 434-793-4636.

WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com