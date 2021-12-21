Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

ONGOING

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be illuminated and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will close for the Christmas holiday beginning Thursday and will remain closed until Monday. The Ruby B. Archie Public Library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close beginning Thursday and will remain closed until Monday. However, household trash and yard waste will be collected on Thursday and Friday as regularly scheduled. Danville Transit buses will run on regular service hours on Thursday, but will not operate onFriday and Saturday. In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices, and the library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 3. The courthouse will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30, and on Friday, Dec. 31. Household trash and yard waste will be collected on Friday, Dec. 31, as regularly scheduled.Danville Transit buses will run on regular service hours on Friday, Dec. 31, but they will not operate on New Year’s Day.

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNER: The Annual Christmas Dinner will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 as a stew pick-up because of COVID-19. To reserve stew, call 434-791-0001. Pick-up will be available by reservations only at these locations: Train with Dave Fitness Training, 505 Craghead St.; Union Street Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Sycamore St.; True Holiness Apostolic Church, Southampton Avenue; and Bethlehem Temple, 2222 N. Main Street, Danville.

MONDAY, DEC. 27

WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp Dec. 27-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag meal. For ages 5 to 12 with indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or "cozy contentment," with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six through 12. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They'll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.