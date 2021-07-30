12TH ANNUAL EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FERRIS MEMORIAL RIDE: Dean Ferris Memorial Ride begins Thunder Road Harley Davidson. Registration from 8 to 10 a.m. Bike show from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The ride begins at at 10:15 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider, bikes and cars. Non-riders welcome. Ride ends at Fraternal Order of Eagles where non-riders are welcome for lunch and silent auction at cost of $10. Money raised to benefit Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. For information and donation pledges, contact Jerry at 434-251-0994.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at the Post home from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $6 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Open to the public.

DANVILLE MUSEUM FINE ARTS & HISTORY ANNUAL ATTIC SALE: Final day of the attic sale at the Danville Museum from noon to 4 p.m. at 975 Main St. For information, info@danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644. Everything is half price.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7