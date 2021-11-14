MONDAY, NOV. 22

LET'S TALK TURKEY CRAFTS: Get ready for upcoming family festivities by preparing a Thanksgiving sock turkey to decorate the table at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 to adult. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

DEADLINE FOR BACHELORS HALL VFD TREE OF LIGHTS: Deadline for lights for in memory of or in honor of for tree of lights for Bachelors Hall Volunteer Fire Department. All orders should be received by Nov. 23 by mailing to BHVFD Auxiliary, Ann Jennings, 521 Duncan Drive, Danville, VA 24541. For more information, call 434-685-5075 or 434-548-2179.

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

UNITED COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DAY FEAST TO GO: Thanksgiving meals to go in memory of Larry Wallace may be picked up at the following locations: Salvation Army, 123 Henry St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; L.G.C. Community Recreation Center (Bibleway) 151 Grant St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 North Main St., from noon to 2 p.m.; Truth & Worship Outreach Ministries, 212 Murphy Circle, from noon to 2 p.m. Social distancing and COVID-19 safety will be enforced. For more information, call 434-251-4871.