HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Easter holiday. The public library will be closed and there will be no Danville Transit service. However, the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be open. Also, household trash and yard waste will be collected Monday as regularly scheduled. City government offices and the library will reopen Tuesday and Danville Transit will resume operations as well on that day.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County government offices will be closed Monday for Easter Monday.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Free food giveaway sponsored by The Three Angel's Message SDA Church, 541 Keen St., (must wear a mask and social distancing) from noon to 2 p.m. Register to receive Easter candy bags. Also, the church will hold a vigil "to resurrect love for Asian Americans and end gun violence."
VACCINE AWARENESS: The Danville Family YMCA and Educate and Vaccinate are working together to spread COVID-19 vaccination awareness and accessibility. The group Educate and Vaccinate will be in the front lobby of the Danville Family YMCA to assist members of the community in getting educated and registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. This free service helps to provide an easy option for those that want the vaccine but are uncomfortable with the registration process. Members of the group will be in the front lobby of the YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They are prepared to answer any questions and register people for the vaccine who may need assistance.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
DRIVE-THRU DINNER: Post 1097 Auxiliary Unit, 17 Fairfield Ave., will hold a drive-thru dinner, ready for pick up at 5 p.m. Dinner includes chicken leg quarters, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls and dessert at cost of $10 per plate. Call 434-793-7531 or to pre-order, call 434-489-3155.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be served outside for take-out only.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com