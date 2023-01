Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices, the library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed Monday. Danville Transit buses will not operate Monday. However, household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly scheduled.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All county offices will be closed Monday for New Year's Day before resuming normal business hours on Tuesday. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library, all Pittsylvania County Courts, and the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services will follow same schedule. All Pittsylvania County Parks will remain open to the public from dawn until dusk throughout the holiday closures. Essential operations (including EMS and law enforcement from the sheriff's office) will continue as usual throughout the holiday season.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register a child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will have Jenny East Cole, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of My Shadow Dog Training in Danville, speaking at 3:45 p.m. In addition to training and running a recreational sled dog team, she rescues dogs and trains them to work with people with disabilities and to be companions to those in need of a therapy dog. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor, Tara Morris for ages three to five from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and sip class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. For ages five to 12 at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $20 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 2 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.