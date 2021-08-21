SPECIAL NOTE

LANE CLOSURE: Weather permitting, the left two lanes of eastbound Riverside Drive from Camelot Court to the Pepsi plant will be closed beginning Monday for reconstruction of the street section. All traffic will be channeled into the right lane. All left-turn and crossover movements at the Audubon Drive intersection will be prohibited. These traffic restrictions will be in place for several weeks. The lane closures will end and travel restored on all three lanes before traffic reaches the Arnett Boulevard intersection. All existing traffic movements at the Arnett Boulevard intersection will be available. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes unless traveling to specific destinations in the Riverside Drive corridor. Entrances to businesses will remain accessible. If traveling to specific destinations and businesses, motorists should slow down, be alert to changes in the traffic pattern, and allow more time to reach their destination. The work is part of the reconstruction of the section of eastbound Riverside Drive from Audubon Drive to Locust Lane. The reconstruction consists of the removal of the existing asphalt pavement and concrete base, and then replacing it with a new stone base and asphalt layers. The new base and surface will eliminate the current uneven riding surface and reduce maintenance costs.