BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The fourth annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.