THURSDAY, MAY 27

THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River for ages 10 and up at Camilla Williams Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Abreu-Grogan Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14. Ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program at 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

YOGA IN THE PARK: Free yoga in parks around Danville from 8 to 9 a.m. Participants must sign up in advance and bring mat. Register by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.