WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Science Center for middle and high school students. Only 10 students will be allowed per camp. For more information and paper applications, contactAnjanette Farmer at 434-791-3630, ext. 1018, afarmer@pathsinc.org or visit https://forms.gle/FoSVgZZpVpSUCF1p8.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.

ONGOING

DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.