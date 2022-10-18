Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

SPECIAL NOTES

REGISTRATION FOR DANVILLE RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Registration for the Dec. 4 Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade is now open. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222055283746154 by Nov. 10 to avoid late fee.

KIWANIS CLUB NOMINATIONS: The Danville Kiwanis Club is accepting nominations for Kiwanis Outstanding Citizenship Award which will be presented Dec. 3. Deadline for nominations is Nov. 1. Nominations can be mailed to Kiwanis Club of Danville, P.O. Box 1701, Danville, VA 24543.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available for the four-concert season: Nov. 7, "Forever Motown;" Dec. 8, "Christmas with the Celts;" Jan. 20, "Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra;" and March 24, "Taj Express The Bollywood Jukebox." All concerts at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School. Tickets are available online www.danvilleconcert.org and eventbrite.com and also at Karen's Hallmark, Ginger Bread House and Main Street Art Collective. For more information, call 434-770-8400.

TODAY, OCT. 18

THE WRITE STUFF-WRITERS' GROUP: Share with the group or just come to discuss the craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

DANVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB TO PLAY: The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club will have a STAC game awarding Gold, Silver, Red and Black points at the Ballou Park Nature Center.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in this story time series at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program as they explore the different parks. Each program will focus on different topics of interest specific to Danville, including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects. For ages 5 to 10 held at Anglers Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

SHORTS & SWEETS BOOK CLUB: The book club will be discussing "Dragon" by H.P. Lovecraft and other spooky tales, along with enjoying tasty treats in honor of the season for ages 18 and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?: Join the Ruby B. Archie Library on the second floor for a spooky night of tricks and treats after the library closes. Play zombie games, create a creepy craft and eat pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

EAGLES SATURDAY BREAKFAST: The Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, will hold a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. for $8 per person. The Sovah Blood Mobile will be there for anyone who would like to donate blood. Anyone who donates receives a free T-shirt and free ticket for breakfast. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in this story time series at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FALL RIVER CLEAN-UP: Day of service to clean up the Dan River as will be partnering with the Danville Science Center to complete the clean-up excursion. Free program, supplies are first come, first served. From 9 a.m. to noon meet at the Pepsi Building. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150, Danville Parks and Recreation.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Archery 101 Workshop held at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 17 at cost of $12. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: Danville Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Coulson, physical therapist from Commonwealth Health Care at Home. Refreshments will be served and business meeting will follow.

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the classics read in high school at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. "The Island of Doctor Moreau" by H.G. Wells will be discussed. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary Steam program at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

SPOOKTACULAR NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY: Dress up as a favorite book character for a night of spooky fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library on the second floor. The event is for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a stew sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the fire department at $8.50 per quart. Pre-order at 822-6989.

FALL FESTIVAL/TRUNK OR TREAT: Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4401 Westover Drive, will hold fall festival from noon to 6 p.m. and truck or treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Lunch will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

NAACP TO HOLD ELECTIONS: The NAACP will hold its election of officers and at-large members from 1 to 7 p.m. conducted via Election Buddies. Members will receive a ballot via email or text message with instructions. Sample ballots were provided earlier. For concerns or questions, contact the branch secretary Laura Lewis at lewislaura450@gmail.com or Anita Royston, branch president at naacppittsyco@gmail.com

JOB RESOURCE FAIR: Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County Community Action, PATHS, BrightView and Goodwill Industries Inc. will host a community-wide Job Resource Fair at the Community Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, or to reserve a space as a business seeking employees, contact Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu or call 434-797-8429.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club on West Main Street will have Shakeva Frazier speaking at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:30 p.m. She will be talking about the odds against her success in life. Open to the public.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY CONCERT: A salute to veterans will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. with the Danville Area Choral Arts Society presenting "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "American Anthem, I Dream A World" and "The Testament of Freedom" as part of the recognition of all veterans in attendance. Admission is free.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

REGISTRATION FOR DANVILLE RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Registration for the Dec. 4 Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade (supported by its Partner Sponsor URW Community Federal Credit Union) is now open. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222055283746154 by Nov. 10 to avoid late fee.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & BANQUET: The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT TALENT SHOW: The Danville Police Department will host its second annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way, in the multipurpose room, at 5:30 p.m. Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete. A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville police officer. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters. After the audition a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline is Oct. 31. After the pre-audition, youth will audition in front of judges. Date and time of final audition will be released at later date. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement unit, at 434-979-8898, ext. 4.