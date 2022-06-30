Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

DANVILLE: The municipal building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday. Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. Danville Transit will not operate Monday; however, public works crews will collect household trash and yard waste as regularly scheduled. Offices, the library and the courthouse will reopen on Tuesday. Danville Transit services will resume that day as well.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: All Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Monday in commemoration of Independence Day. All branches of the Pittsylvania County Library will be closed. All Pittsylvania County Courts will be closed. All county convenience centers and greenbox sites will operate as normal. Essential operations (including EMS and law enforcement from the sheriff's office) will continue as usual.

TODAY, JULY 1

CHATHAM FOURTH CELEBRATION BEGINS: The Chatham Garden Club is sponsoring a Patriotic Home and Garden Decorating Contest. Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to decorate with red, white and blue for the weekend. Winners will be selected and have a yard sign posted for the weekend by Garden Club members. Also, approximately 350 American flags will be erected by the Rotary Club in a Field of Honor at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex along U.S. 29. The public is welcome to come watch and enjoy the Farmer’s Market from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Flags may be donated and dedicated for $40 each through the Rotary Club’s website at chathamrotaryclub.com/celebrate2022. The Field of Honor will up until July 16.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

FIELD OF HONOR AND BALL DROP: A dedication ceremony for the Field of Honor will be held at 10 a.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex along U.S. 29. At 10:30 a.m., the Rotary Club is hosting a new event, a Ping Pong Ball Drop. Approximately 1,200 numbered ping pong balls will be dropped from the Chatham Fire Department’s ladder truck onto a field. Winners will be drawn for prize packages of gift cards to local establishments, with total values of $275, $175 and $100. Proceeds from the Ping Pong Ball drop will support Rotary’s polio eradication effort. Tickets for the ball drop cost $5 each or 5 for $20 and may be purchased from any Rotary Club member prior to the drop, including that morning.

MUSEUM DAYS: The Pittsylvania Historical Society is hosting free Open Museum Days from 2 to 5 p.m. at the 1813 Clerk’s Office located behind Town Hall and at the Heritage Museum at 330 Whitehead St. At 2 p.m., the historical society is dedicating the Glenn Giles Veterans History Room at the Heritage Museum. Docents will be available at both sites to answer questions about the many artifacts, models, and displays at the museums. The Friends of the Pittsylvania County Public Library is holding a book sale at the Heritage Museum from 2 to 5 p.m. The sale includes thousands of fiction, non-fiction, paperbacks and children’s books, most priced $1 or less.

CHATHAM PARADE: At 7 p.m., the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Fourth of July parade down Main Street. Anyone is welcome to watch or participate, on foot, bicycle, golf cart, tractor, horseback or with a float. Many police, EMS, and fire departments from the region will participate, and the Pittsylvania County Public Library Bookmobile will also take part in the parade.

FIREWORKS IN CHATHAM: At approximately 9 p.m., the town of Chatham and the Rotary Club of Chatham have partnered to sponsor a fireworks display over Chatham. The public is invited to view the display from their homes or open areas throughout the Chatham area.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

FOURTH FESTIVITIES: Chatham First and Emmanuel Episcopal Church have partnered to host two events. The first, at 2:30 p.m. at the church, is a dedication ceremony for the 170 Trees for 170 Years initiative begun in late 2021 to mark the 170th anniversary in May of the renaming of the town from Competition to Chatham. The tree planting program, which is still underway, aims to restore the tree cover throughout the town. At 3 p.m., following the tree dedication, the Ranier Trio returns to Chatham for a concert of American composers and patriotic music at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. The public is invited to the concert and a reception with the musicians afterward.

MONDAY, JULY 4

JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION: Celebration begins at 6 p.m. at Carrington Pavilion with free entertainment by the Seven til Sunrise Band at 7:30 p.m., vendors, concessions onsite; followed by fireworks at dusk (weather permitting). Free admission. For more information, call 434-793-4636.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will meet at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting at American Legion Post 325.

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Tweens can explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages 10 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Outsiders" by S.E. Hinton, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of the market. Performing tonight will be Sahara Reggae Band. For information, call 434-793-4636.

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put on goggles and lab coats and explore component of STEAM through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For ages eight and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Ruby B. Archie Library. For teens only, grades six to 12. Held from 5 to 7 p.m.; no fee. Play video games, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

BASICS OF OUTDOOR SURVIVAL: Join outdoor recreation coordinator Maggie Brown to learn essential survival skills and what items you should carry to ensure success in the wilderness from 9 to 11 a.m. at Anglers Park. No fee. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

INFINITY ACRES EXHIBIT: Rabbits, reptiles and Llamas at the Ruby B. Archie Library Parking lot. All ages; no fee. Session I is from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Session II-noon to 12:45 p.m.; registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 11

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided, imagination required. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. Held from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-CANDLEKEEP MYSTERIES: Join the ongoing adventure exploring the mysteries of Candlekeep at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for grades six to 12. Space is limited. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

KAYAK CAMP II: Kayak Camp II will be held from July 11-15 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 10 to 16 at cost of $130. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Sponge and Grass Seed Houses.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: The Danville School Board & God's Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson School, 1005 North Main St. Bring your own bags. Must wear mask/face covering and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Define Jazz. For information, call 434-793-4636.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: For ages 11 and under at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Supplies and popcorn will be provided. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

DINO TEA PARTY: Invite your prehistoric stuffed animals to teatime to sip iced tea, snack, dance and play games from 11 a.m. to noon at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. For ages three to 10. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

MUSEUM MEETS MARGARITAVILLE: Annual fundraiser at Danville Museum lawn, 975 Main St. from 5 to 8 p.m. Cookout, DJ-beach music; silent auction; parrot head gear competition and more. Tickets at Karen's Hallmark; Gingerbread House; Danville Museum and eventbrite.com

HARVEST JUBILEE CONCERT: Concert at Carrington Pavilion at 6 p.m. featuring Justin Moore with special guests Desert City Ramblers and Matt Boswell. For tickets or information DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org or call Danville Welcome Center at 434-793-4636.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS - EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (register for one session only)

MONDAY, JULY 18

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Pipe Cleaner Critters. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: All genres and writing styles welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Auditorium writing group from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

OVERBOOKED: TEEN BOOK CLUB: Meet new friends and discuss a great book at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for grades nine to 12. A free copy of the book "The Librarian of Auschwitz" by Antonio Iturbe will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Rivermist (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

LIBRARY CAMPOUT: For ages four and up at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium a campfire for a night of stories, songs and crafts from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

MONDAY, JULY 25

ADVENTURE CAMP II: Adventure Camp II from July 25-July 29 at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages eight to 14 at cost of $130. Register by July 20. For more information, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

THE CRAFTING CABIN: Try your hand at painting on tiny canvases and building living houses out of sponges and grass seed in this throwback to camp crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space/Auditorium for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee. Craft: Tie Dye Creations.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Wednesdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

MUSIC AT THE MARKET: Free music at the Danville Community Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at outdoor stage. Bring chair, blanket, picnic basket. In event of rain concert will be moved inside of market. Performing tonight will be Emerald Empire Band (Two-hour concert). For information, call 434-793-4636.

DOODLES AND THINGS: DRAWING 101: Learn the basics of landscapes and figure drawing in these introductory drawing sessions for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No fee. Figure Drawing. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

KAYAK THE DAN: MAIN STREET TO ANGLERS: A swift paddle from Main Street to Anglers Park from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $14. Registration required by calling 799-9150. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

SUMMER TALES: Listen to stories, sing and dance and complete a craft in the summer story time series on Saturdays at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for all ages from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

BLAST FROM THE PAST: CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Dive into the classics this summer from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. A free copy of the book "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, will be given to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. For grades nine to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

TUBING THE DAN: Float the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park from 3 to 5 p.m. One or two person tubes are available; PFDs are provided: close-toed shoes required; ages 12 and up. Cost is $15. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; kickstand up at 1 p.m. For information, www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435; 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.