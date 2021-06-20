A HISTORY OF THE MILTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A history of the Milton Presbyterian Church will be presented at 11 a.m. by Martha Bradsher Spencer in Milton, N.C. A tour of the church will follow the presentation.

TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from Main Street to Anglers Park. One or two person tubes are available, and life jackets are provided. Close-toed shoes are required. Ages 12 and up. Meets at Main Street Plaza, begins at 10 a.m., ends at 1 p.m. Cost is $15. For information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.

ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.

MONDAY, JUNE 28

ADVENTURE CAMP: Adventure Camp is an outdoor day camp for children ages 8-14 at Ballou Park shelter six from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 28 through July 2 organized by Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $130. To register, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, JULY 1