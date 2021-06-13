THURSDAY, JUNE 24

THURSDAY PADDLE: Slow-paced kayak trip on the Dan River at Camilla Williams Park from 6 to 8 p.m. for $14 for ages 10 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Monday before the program by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: A free community hot dog lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food can be picked up in the parking lot only.

A HISTORY OF THE MILTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: A history of the Milton Presbyterian Church will be presented at 11 a.m. by Martha Bradsher Spencer in Milton, N.C. A tour of the church will follow the presentation.

TUBING ON THE DAN: Float on the Dan River from Main Street to Anglers Park. One or two person tubes are available; life jackets are provided. Close-toed shoes are required. Ages 12 and up. For information, call Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Meets at Main Street Plaza, begins at 10 a.m., ends at 1 p.m. Cost is $15.