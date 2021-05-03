TODAY, MAY 3

SATURDAY, MAY 8

SMOKESTACK IMPROV: Smokestack Improv will perform at 6 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing. Live musical guests will be Dallas Edwards and Brett Gill. Get Buffaloed Food Truck will be on-site serving food. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, are $20 and include one drink ticket. Event is for ages 21 and up only. Seating is first come first serve and tickets limited to 50 due to COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, visit www.thesmokestack.org or on Facebook.

MONDAY, MAY 10

SCHOOL DIVISION HOSTS STEAM NIGHT: Danville Public Schools will host its third annual STEAM Night from 4 to 7 p.m. It's an annual family event that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. During STEAM Night, students and their parents/guardians will get to participate in a variety of activities that explore the different areas of STEAM. The event is free and open to any student and his/her family no matter the school or school district. Students must be accompanied by an adult. To ensure all safety precautions and social distancing, Danville Public Schools has broken STEAM Night into two separate nights. Elementary students (Pre-k through fifth grade) are invited to attend May 10. For families that have multiple grade-level students, they are welcome to attend the night of their choice or join for both evenings. Both events will be held outside in the bus loop between Bonner and Westwood Middle Schools located at 300 and 500 Apollo Ave. Masks are required for all participants. STEAM Night is a floating event so students/parents can attend when a time is convenient for them. Rain date is May 17 for elementary students. For more information, contact Cori Sowers at csowers@mail.dps.k12.va.us.