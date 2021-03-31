FRIDAY, APRIL 2

VACCINE AWARENESS: The Danville Family YMCA and Educate and Vaccinate are working together to spread COVID-19 vaccination awareness and accessibility. The group Educate and Vaccinate will be in the front lobby of the Danville Family YMCA to assist members of the community in getting educated and registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. This free service helps to provide an easy option for those that want the vaccine but are uncomfortable with the registration process. Members of the group will be in the front lobby of the YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. They are prepared to answer any questions and register people for the vaccine who may need assistance.