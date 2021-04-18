Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, APRIL 18

OPENING RECEPTION AND EXHIBITION: Opening reception for exhibition by Veronica Jackson from 2 to 5 p.m., 500 Block Gallery at 563 Craghead St. in Danville's River District. Exhibition runs through May 23 from noon to 8 pm. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, contact info@danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: On-site preschool registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolfield, Gibson, Park Avenue, G.L.H Johnson, Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools in Danville.