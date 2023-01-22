Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: Anyone who loves writing is invited to join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

CHAMBER MEETING: The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting of the membership at 7:30 a.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist for regional and community analysis for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will deliver the keynote on the challenges as well as unique assets of small cities and towns and rural areas that help attract employers and workers with a focus on the Dan River Region. The cost is $35 for members and $40 for future members and includes a breakfast buffet. Pre-registration is required by Monday at https://bit.ly/2023ChamberAnnualMeeting or by calling the chamber at 434-836-6990.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

BLOOD DONOR RECEPTION: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will host a blood donor reception from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Sovah large dining room on the second floor of the hospital. The reception is open to past and current blood donors and blood drive sponsors.

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will have Jenny East Cole, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of My Shadow Dog Training in Danville, speaking at 3:45 p.m. In addition to training and running a recreational sled dog team, she rescues dogs and trains them to work with people with disabilities and to be companions to those in need of a therapy dog. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

THE WRITE STUFF - WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a stew sale, with pick up beginning at 9 a.m., at cost of $8.50 per quart. Last stew of the season. To pre-order, call 822-6989.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The Glass Menagerie” at 7 p.m., Pritchett Auditorium. A memory play as told by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother. Tickets available at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867. Cost if $12 adults;$10 students/seniors (60 plus).

MONDAY, FEB. 13

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION PRESENTS CZECH NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Czech National Symphony Orchestra presented by the Danville Concert Association will perform at George Washington High School, 701 Broad St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30/$15 for students 18 or younger available at eventbrite.com, Karen's Hallmark, Ginger Bread House, Main Street Art Collective and danvilleconcert.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PRESCHOOL DANCE: Six week session of homeschool dance led by instructor, Tara Morris for ages 3 to 5 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium at cost of $8 per child. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: For those who love writing, join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

START UP SLAM: The River District Assocation will hold Start-Up Slam from 6 to 8 p.m. at the River District Event Center, 136 S. Ridge Street. Registration required by calling 792-0210. Cost is $10 at the door.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL WORKSHOP: Workshop held at Squire Armory from 1 to 4 p.m. learning the basic hitting, fielding, throwing, and more for ages five to 10. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5214. No fee.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

THE WRITE STUFF,WRITERS GROUP: For those who love writing, join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and sip class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. For ages five to 12 at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $20 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages 5 to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESTEADING 101: Learn from local homesteaders Ben and Amber Martin at Glenwood Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon how they started. No fee. For ages 5 and up; registration is required a week prior.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: For those who love writing, join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages 6 to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

BIRD HOUSE PAINTING: Prepare for birds by painting your own birdhouse at the Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $15 per person. Birdhouse, paint and brushes all provided. For ages five and up. Parents must stay with their child throughout the program. For information, call 434-799-5150.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT: Disc Golf Tournament at Ballou's disc golf course at 1 p.m. for ages 16 and up. Cost $15 with registration required by calling, 434-799-5214.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 2 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

THE WRITE STUFF - WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

6V6 ADULT DODGEBALL: Dive, duck, dip and dodge the oncoming throws coming from your opponents at the Squire Recreation Center playing dodgeball from 6 to 10 p.m. No fee. For more information, call 434-799-5214.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

HORSEBACK RIDING AT SPRING VALLEY FARM: Join a local guide on horseback for a hour and then enjoy the petting zoo at Spring Valley Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Trail ride/equipment is included in registration cost of $65 per person. Meet at city auditorium. Registration required a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SPRING ZIPLINE: Spring zipline at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages eight and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per person with registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

THE WRITE STUFF - WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

DANVILLE-CHATHAM HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK TOUR: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with slogan Reimagine That and showcasing reimagined spaces in town. The properties offered are: The Danville Science Center (all exhibits, except the Dome), Supply Resources Corporate Apartment, Vantage Art Flats Airbnb, The Bee Hotel, The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Crema & Vine, Home of Iulian and Corrie Bobe (main floor and yard), Mark and Wendy Herman's backyard garden. KatieDid Forals will offer a progressive floral demonstration all day. There will be two trolley 45 minute trolley tours narrated by Joyce Wilburn. Violin music will be offered for an hour in the Herman's garden. Tickets will be available online by Feb. 6 and in March and April at The Ginger Bread House, Raywood Landscape Center and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Ticket cost - $25 in advance, and day of $35 (only available at the DMFAH on tour day). The Wednesday Club will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with reservations at cost of $20.

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

RIVER CLEAN UP: Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning Danville's finest waterway, the Dan River by walking along the banks of the river as well as the Riverwalk to collect trash. Litter getters, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Registration not required. Meet at the Danville Science Center. Held from 9 a.m. to noon.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

GARDENING 101: Join local master gardener on how to get your garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.