TODAY, MARCH 8

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., will meet at 3:45 p.m. with "Voices of Women in Song," featuring soprano Teri Bickham, who has had the privilege to sing all over the United States and Europe during her career, accompanied by Stephen Gourley. The meeting is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

PROJECT PROMWEAR: The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County and Focus Point Mental Health are collecting new or gently used prom dresses, tuxedos/suits, shoes, purses, shirts and neck ties for city and county students who may otherwise not be able to attend their prom. Items may be dropped off at the UWDPC, 308 Craghead St., Suite 102E through March 9 on Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Focus Point Mental Health, 2321 Riverside Drive, Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth can book an appointment for Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling (434) 792-3700, Ext 101 or for other times call 434-728-0407 to book appointment.

WHODUNIT BOOK CLUB: Find a new favorite book at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

INDOOR ROCKWALL: Workshop to go over climbing skills, and everyone will have a chance to climb the rock wall at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for ages six to 17. Cost is $14 per person. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and sip class to attend with a child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. For ages 5 to 12 at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at cost of $20 per person. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

HAM & EGG SUPPER: The Southern Caswell Ruritan Club Ham & Egg Supper will be begin at 4 p.m., eat-in or takeout, for $10 with all profit going back into community-improvement projects by the club. Located at 9614 N.C. 62 South, Burlington, NC 27217. (About 10 miles south of Bartlett Yancey High on 62.) To learn more, call Andy Turner at 336-514-5134.

VFW POST 647 COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will be hold a country breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at cost of $8.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

OPERA ON THE JAMES: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will host the children's and family short opera based on Brothers Grimm fairy tale at 3 p.m. Children free, adults $5, register separately on Eventbrite. For information, contact Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History 434-793-5644.

OPERA ON THE JAMES: Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will host Opera on the James at 6 p.m. with songs from world capitals to Broadway performed by rising opera stars; adults $10, purchase on Eventbrite; for information, contact Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History 434-793-5644

MONDAY, MARCH 13

DANVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION TO MEET: The Danville Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Melville Avenue Baptist Church, 745 Melville Ave. with guest speaker Corey Ridel, Agriculture Extension Agent for the area. He will speak on motivating the citizens about environmental awareness.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

JAPANESE CULTURAL EVENT: George Washington High School Japanese Class and Club will host the third annual Japan Day free event in the GW auditorium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be Kendo, Taiko Drumming, a tea ceremony, prizes and more. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/yse2tj2z

CLASSIC MOVIE CLUB: Enjoy a classic movie with discussion following at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. "The Adventure of Robin Hood" (1938) for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages 5 to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

HOMESTEADING 101: Learn from local homesteaders Ben and Amber Martin at Glenwood Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon how they started. No fee. For ages 5 and up; registration is required a week prior.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: For those who love writing, join the group or come by to discuss the craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club will meet at 3:45 p.m. with Amanda Boyd, author, discussing her book, "Collecting History." Free and open to public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

PUZZLERS CLUB: Join the group at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve. For ages 18 and up with registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION PRESENTS RHYTHM INDIA: Bollywood and Beyond Experience the vibrant costumes, dynamic music and soulful rhythms of the ghungroo dancing bells from the echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples to the swaying voices of desert villages and modern stages. Created by World Choreography Award Nominee and Telly Award Winning Director and Choreographer Joya Kazi, the performance features the Joya Kazi Unlimited dancers as seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood. Held at 7:30 p.m., George Washington High School Auditorium 701 Broad St. Cost is $30for adults and $15 for student. For tickets, visit danvilleconcert.org; eventbrite.com; Karen's in the Danville Mall; Ginger Bread House; Main Street Art Collective and at the door.

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

PARENT AND ME: WEEKEND EXPLORATION: Meet at Anglers Park for a naturalist hike to explore Danville's trails and learn more about the natural world as a family. Parents are required to stay during this program. Anglers Park shelter 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; no fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

UNREQUIRED READING, CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Classics read in high school will be read again just for fun from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Visit www.readdanvilleva.org for a full list of titles. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.No fee.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

BIRD HOUSE PAINTING: Prepare for birds by painting a birdhouse at the Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at cost of $15 per person. Birdhouse, paint and brushes all provided. For ages five and up. Parents must stay with their child throughout the program. For information, call 434-799-5150.

AVERETT ARTS PRESENTS: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a play while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, six tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box at 7 p.m. in the Pritchett Auditorium. Cost is $12 adults/$10 students/seniors (60 plus). Tickets can be purchased at averett.booktix.com or by calling 434-791-5867.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

RACIN' & TASTIN': Racin' & Tastin' from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Community Market; $40 individual/$500 corporate table; advance tickets only; on sale at Eventbrite.com. Entertainment by Mended Fences; all-you-can-eat barbecue. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.

SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE: The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the trust’s next deadline date of March 31 for the submission of scholarship applications. Traditional students who reside in Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax, Martinsville/Henry and Rockingham counties are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT: Disc Golf Tournament at Ballou's disc golf course at 1 p.m. for ages 16 and up. Cost $15 with registration required by calling, 434-799-5214.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

THE WRITE STUFF, WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

WHODUNIT BOOK CLUB: Find your new favorite book at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

6V6 ADULT DODGEBALL: Dive, duck, dip and dodge the oncoming throws coming from your opponents at the Squire Recreation Center playing dodgeball from 6 to 10 p.m. No fee. For more information, call 434-799-5214.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

HORSEBACK RIDING AT SPRING VALLEY FARM: Join a local guide on horseback for a hour and then enjoy the petting zoo at Spring Valley Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Trail ride/equipment is included in registration cost of $65 per person. Meet at city auditorium. Registration required a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

SPRING ZIPLINE: Spring zipline at Dan Daniel Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages eight and up. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 per person with registration required a week in advance by calling 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers will present their spring concert at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

TALK LIKE SHAKESPEARE: Learn more about the bard's lasting legacy with a fun discussion, games, and more at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

THE WRITE STUFF - WRITERS GROUP: If you love writing, join the group or come by to discuss your craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. All genres and writing styles welcome. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK: Danville-Chatham Tour, The Gabriella and Chatham Garden Clubs and Garden Club of Danville; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; contact Karan Johnson, Martha Crider & Kimberly Gentry at Danville-Chatham@vagardenweek.org; tickets $25 per person sold online and in advance at VaGardenWeek.org, and in Danville on March 1-April 19 at The Ginger Bread House, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, Raywood Landscape Center; $35 day of tour at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History. Lunch: Box lunch $20 per person by prepaid reservations at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St.,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; eat-in or take-out; reservations by April 14: email thewednesdayclub24541@gmail.com or leave message at 434-792-7921; pay online via website https://thewednesdayclubdanvilleva.org or make checks payable to “The Wednesday Club” and mail to 1002 Main St., Danville, VA 24541;All proceeds to benefit the Scholarship Fund and special projects.

PUZZLERS CLUB: Join the group at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve. For ages 18 and up with registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

DANVILLE-CHATHAM HISTORIC GARDEN WEEK TOUR: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with slogan Reimagine That and showcasing reimagined spaces in town. The properties offered are: The Danville Science Center (all exhibits, except the Dome), Supply Resources Corporate Apartment, Vantage Art Flats Airbnb, The Bee Hotel, The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Crema & Vine, Home of Iulian and Corrie Bobe (main floor and yard), Mark and Wendy Herman's backyard garden. KatieDid Forals will offer a progressive floral demonstration all day. There will be two trolley 45 minute trolley tours narrated by Joyce Wilburn. Violin music will be offered for an hour in the Herman's garden. Tickets will be available online by Feb. 6 and in March and April at The Ginger Bread House, Raywood Landscape Center and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. Ticket cost - $25 in advance, and day of $35 (only available at the DMFAH on tour day). The Wednesday Club will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with reservations at cost of $20.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campout under the stars at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for ages five and up. Parents required to stay with children. Bring your own blanket and chair. No fee. Register a week in advance by calling, 434-799-5150.

AVERETT SYMPHONIC BAND SPRING CONCERT JOURNEYS: Averett Symphonic Band spring concert: Journeys will be held at the Pritchett Auditorium at 7 p.m. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

RIVER CLEAN UP: Celebrate Earth Day by cleaning Danville's finest waterway, the Dan River by walking along the banks of the river as well as the Riverwalk to collect trash. Litter getters, gloves and trash bags will be provided. Registration not required. Meet at the Danville Science Center. Held from 9 a.m. to noon.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

UNREQUIRED READING - CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Classics we read in high school, let's read them again just for run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Visit www.readdanvilleva.org for a full list of titles. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

ADULT ARTS AND CRAFTS: Let your creativity shine to create a cute craft or inspiring art piece from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium. Ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

GARDENING 101: Join local master gardener on how to get your garden ready for the season during this hands-on program at Coates Recreation Center from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. For more information, call, 434-799-5150.

SPRING FORAGING: Learn all the different types of edible food located in your backyard. Local expert, Luke Bernard, explores and teaches how to identify common edible food on the trails in our parks for ages eight and up from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at Anglers Park. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

FAMILY GAME NIGHTS: Relax with your family and come out for a fun night of board games, sports and outdoor games at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. Sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

FAMILY STORYTIME: Listen to stories, sing and dance, and complete a craft at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ARCHERY 101 WORKSHOP: Learn the basic safety, anchor points, draw and release, care of equipment, and essential safety skills with a USA Archery certified instructor for ages five to 17 at Coates Recreation Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

STRIKING UP THE BAND: The How’s, What’s & Why’s of a University Band Program at 7 p.m., Averett University Student Center Multipurpose Room; free admission. Dr. Janet Phillips, associate professor of music, started a brand new band program. Through photos, videos and stories, she will show how it was done and how the program looks moving forward.