DANVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S 48TH HOLIDAY TOUR: Danville Historical Society's 48th Holiday Tour, Schoolfield Rising, will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit inside homes and buildings associated with Dan River Mills. Learn the history of the mill village that is in transition preparing for the arrival of Caesars Virginia, being built on the 82-acre site where Dan River Mills once operated. Cost is $20 in advance at Eventbrite.com, and in Danville at Ginger Bread House, Karen's Hallmark, Rippe's and Vintages by the Dan. Tickets the day of the tour are $25 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-709-8398 or online at www.danvillehistory.org

HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating a special toy with provided materials. Ages 4 and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.