SATURDAY, JAN. 29

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a stew sale ready at 9 a.m. for $7 per quart. To order, call 434-822-6989.

SERVICE & FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an inside prayer and worship service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

GRANT SUBMISSION DEADLINE: The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds charitable organizations of the next deadline date of Feb. 1 for the submission of grant requests. The trust awards grants to 501(c)3 charitable organizations that provide benefits to the residents of the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Grant guidelines and requirements are posted at www.jtmm.org or contact the trust office at 434-797-3330 for more information.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

DANVILLE TROLLEY RIDE: Trolley ride available to Danville's African American historical sites. Lunch will be purchased on your own at Bro Pete's. Registration required by calling 434-799-5216. Meet at Ballou Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

BLACK HISTORY DISPLAY OF QUILTS: Danville's Southern Virginia Quilters Guild and Rippling Quilters Circle teams will display their quilts and share information about quilting at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No fee.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

HORTICULTURE 101: In partnership with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, learn the basic of horticulture. Register by Feb. 7 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Ballou Recreation Center from 6 to 7 p.m. No fee

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat.

20TH DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (VIRTUAL): The 20th Danville Storytelling Festival will be held virtually from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.danvillestorytelling.com

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.