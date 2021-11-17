TODAY, NOV. 17

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Charles Davenport Jr. will speak at The Wednesday Club about "A World of Words." He will examine the cultural relevance of the written word and his life as an ink-stained relic of the 20th century. In addition, he will discuss the real-world horrors that inspired his debut novel, "The Closure Committee." He is currently working on a sequel to this novel. The Wednesday Club programs are free and open to the public. Coffee will be served at 3:15 p.m. and the program begins at 3:45 p.m. The Wednesday Club is located at 1002 Main Street in Danville