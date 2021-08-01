Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
MONDAY, AUG. 2
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
NEIGHBORHOOD FUNDRAISER YARD SALE: College Park Baptist Church will hold a Neighborhood Fundraiser Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5-7. All proceeds will be donated to Grove Park Preschool to fund supplies for their students.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSE: Pittsylvania County Schools will hold open house for the upcoming school year from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 432-2761.
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
DRIVE-THRU BARBECUE DINNER: The Sons of American Legion 1097 will have a drive-thru barbecue dinner ready at 4 p.m. Menu consists of barbecue, baked beans, slaw and dinner roll. All proceeds go to the veterans in the community.
FUNDRAISER FOR DANVILLE-PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY CANCER SOCIETY: Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band will perform at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Doors open at 7 p.m. and band plays from 8 p.m. to midnight. Event is a benefit fundraiser for the Eagle Riders Dean Ride to benefit Danville Pittsylvania Cancer. For more information, call 434-251-0994.
DANVILLE MUSEUM FINE ARTS & HISTORY ANNUAL ATTIC SALE: Attic sale at the Danville Museum from noon to 4 p.m. at 975 Main St. The sale runs through Aug. 21. For more information, email info@danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
DANVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OPEN: Danville Public Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For more information, call 434-799-6400 or visit https://www.danvillepublicschools.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SCHOOLS TO OPEN: Pittsylvania County Schools will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For more information, call 434-432-2761 or visit www.pcs.k12.va.us
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: VFW Post 647 will have a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost is $7 per person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
12TH ANNUAL EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FERRIS MEMORIAL RIDE: Dean Ferris Memorial Ride begins Thunder Road Harley Davidson. Registration from 8 to 10 a.m. Bike show from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The ride begins at at 10:15 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider, bikes and cars. Non-riders welcome. Ride ends at Fraternal Order of Eagles where non-riders are welcome for lunch and silent auction at cost of $10. Money raised to benefit Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. For information and donation pledges, contact Jerry at 434-251-0994.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold its monthly pancake breakfast at the Post home from 7 to 10 a.m. at cost of $6 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee. Open to the public.
DANVILLE MUSEUM FINE ARTS & HISTORY ANNUAL ATTIC SALE: Final day of the attic sale at the Danville Museum from noon to 4 p.m. at 975 Main St. For information, info@danvillemuseum.org or call 434-793-5644. Everything is half price.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 7
GOD'S PIT CREW GOLF TOURNAMENT: Golf tournament sponsored by USW Local 831 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. will be held at Goodyear Golf Club. Team registrations are being accepted. The tournament will be 4-person, captain's choice, shotgun choice, shotgun start with tee times at 8 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Breakfast biscuits and grab-and-go lunch will be provided and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served at the awards ceremony at the end of the day. Every player will be entered into a drawing in the million-dollar shootout. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1. Contact Sandra Adams at 434-836-4472 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
HANDEL'S MESSIAH: Danville Area Choral Arts Society presents selections from Handel’s Messiah with string quintet, harpsichord and trumpet at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 937 Main St. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
BLUEGRASS BY THE RIVER CONCERT: The Fourth Annual Bluegrass by the River Concert will take place at the outdoor amphitheater at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company at 209 Trade St. in Danville at 6 p.m. The concert will showcase live, American contemporary bluegrass music. Headlining the concert will be the Grammy-nominated and IBMA-award-winning bluegrass band Blue Highway. The evening will also showcase Shelton & Williams featuring the award-winning Jeanette & Johnny Williams and well-known artist Jay Shelton. Proceeds will go to the sheriff's office's local chapter of Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that provides wristbands to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Pam Rice, widow of Danville native Tony Rice. Ticket sales will be limited. No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased in advanced either online or in person at Two Witches. The event will follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Health Department guidelines.
ONGOING
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for time.