Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, OCT. 12

OFFICE OF INSPECTION: The city of Danville inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions. The office will be open at other times Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Health Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at 716 Wings, 1055 Piney Forest Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt or umbrella and meal from 716 Wings.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

OFFICE OF INSPECTION: The city of Danville inspections office will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to allow staff to attend mandatory training sessions. The office will be open at other times Thursday.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16