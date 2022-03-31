Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, MARCH 31

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece “Flower Fairies” at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

BELONGINGNESS: A SENSE OF FEELING ACCEPTED PANEL EVENT: DCC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, in partnership with the DCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee invites the public to attend “Belongingness: A Sense of Feeling Accepted” panel event at 11 a.m. in Oliver Hall in the Temple Building at DCC. For more information, call 434-797-8402.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

PETER RABBIT GOES TO THE LIBRARY: Peter Rabbit will visit the Danville Public Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon. Making crafts, playing games and going on an Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

RACIN’ & TASTIN’: Racin’ & Tastin’ at the Danville Community Market from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with barbecue and open bar (5:30 to 10 p.m.) Entertainment by Mended Fences. Must be 21 years or older to attend. Ticket cost is $35 individual; $400 corporate table. For tickets or information, call 434-793-4636.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

THE BALANCE BRUNCH: The Balance Brunch hosted by Monique Ingram, a health educator from Roanoke, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Fashion Haus, 525 Lynn St. An cost of $45 includes the event and brunch. High-business fashion required. Proceeds will benefit Mill Creek Church of Danville.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

ARTWORK & POETRY: The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History will feature slides of selected artwork and poetry slam from 2 to 5 p.m. of Jane Carter and James Menefee. Tickets are $10 available at the museum or on Eventbrite.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.

RIGHT 2 VOTE MARCH: Southern Christian Leadership Conference Danville/Pittsylvania County Chapter presents Right 2 Vote March to commemorate the late Dr. Martin L. King Jr.. Even will assemble at 4 p.m., start time at 4:30 p.m. at High Street and corner of Floyd Street. Program at 6:30 p.m. at Averett University Blount Chapter.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 4 to 6:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Bricks provided at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 4 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: If you love writing, bring what you are working on to share with a group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 10 and up at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: “Head over Heels” is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MAD SCIENTISTS: Put goggles and lab coats on and explore components of S.T.E.A.M. through hands-on demonstrations, experiments and crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages 8 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: “Head over Heels” is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett theater department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

LANGHORNE A PLENTY: Gigantic Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Shop for books, crafts, home décor, pictures, collectibles, jewelry, vintage clothing, leather handbags, glassware, toys, holiday items, gift item, and much more. Book signings by local writers. Raffle Tickets are available for Credit Card Tree. For information, call 434-822-3051.

HEAD OVER HEELS: “Head over Heels” is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: “Head over Heels” is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

MONDAY, APRIL 11

IT’S A BUG’S LIFE AT THE STORY WALK TRAIL: Learn about interesting insects at Dan Daniel Park from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with bug-themed games, crafts and activities for ages six and under. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece “Bottle Lanterns” at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

TWEEN CRAFT NIGHT: A night of crafts, music and snacks from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for Uncycled Art. For ages 10-17. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

RIVER CITY READERS ADULT BOOK CLUB: Join readers for a thought-provoking discussion at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss “A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik. For ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft with family under a canopy of twinkling lights from 5 to 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library. For all ages. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

TEEN TAKEOVER: After hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens only, grades six-12. Play games, make slime, have nerf battles, eat pizza and more. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

BOOK SALES: Book sales at the Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Museum. For information, call 434-822-3051.

CABIN FEVER MUSIC SERIES WITH THE STALLIONS: The Stallions will perform at 7 p.m. (doors opening), Danville Community Market. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 434-799-5200 or visit DanvilleHarvestJubilee.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Advance tickets are $35; at door $40; and VIP $50. Vendors are welcome. Tickets are available at Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St., and Jackie’s Beauty Supply, 423 Main St., or call Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246 or Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: If you love writing, bring what you are working on to share with a group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

EARTH DAY: RECYCLED ART: Learn more about how you can reduce, reuse and recycle to help save the planet. Make your own recycled art and participate in “Recycling Our Reads” book swap by bringing a gently used book to swap with others from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

MASTER GARDENER CLASS: Attend an interactive discussion and complete a hands-on activity to learn how to care for vegetable garden led by master gardener Corey Riedel. Held at Ballou Park shelter number 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5216.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: Bachelor’s Hall Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 1301 Berry Hill Road, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at cost of $10 for adults; $5 for children (10 years of age and under). Meal includes spaghetti, toast, salad, dessert and drink. Take out plates are also available. For more information, call 434-685-5078.

BOOK SALES: Book sales at the Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Museum. For information, call 434-822-3051.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.