Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, OCT. 27

SPOOKTACULAR NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY: Dress up as a favorite book character for a night of spooky fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library on the second floor. The event is for all ages from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

DRIVE-THRU TRICK OR TREAT: American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will host a drive-thru trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Dress up and drive thru for candy.

STEW SALE: Central Boulevard Church of God will hold a stew sale for $7 per quart with pick up from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. For questions, call 434-799-1459 or 434-334-1817.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

BLOOD DRIVE: The Sovah Blood Donor Center will hold a blood drive at Thunder Road Harley Davidson, 4870 Riverside Drive, from noon to 4 p.m. Each donor will receive a T-shirt.

RINGGOLD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT STEW SALE: Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, 3880 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will hold a stew sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the fire department at $8.50 per quart. Pre-order by calling 434-822-6989.

FALL FESTIVAL/TRUNK OR TREAT: Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4401 Westover Drive, will hold fall festival from noon to 6 p.m. and truck or treat from 6 to 8 p.m.

FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Lunch will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

MARKET MONSTER MASH: Danville Community Market will hold its yearly free event which includes truck-or-treating, face painting, caricatures, inflatables and more from 5 to 8 p.m. Registration is available online at playdanvilleva.com or by calling 434-857-3384.

FUNDRAISING TRUNK OR TREAT: Trunk or Treat at Legacy Christian Academy, 120 Shavers-Johnson St., (behind Taylor School). Brunswick stew for $8 per quart, pre-order quarts (text 434-688-6351 by Oct. 23), costume contest, bake sale and cake walk. Fundraiser event for school scholarships. Cost is $15 wristband for five years and up; $20 wristband at the door; $5 for wristband for children three and under, to take place in all events.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children and their caregivers are invited to join at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for songs, stories and activities that promote language development and pre-literacy skills. Recommended for ages two to five. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

NAACP TO HOLD ELECTIONS: The NAACP will hold its election of officers and at-large members from 1 to 7 p.m. conducted via Election Buddies. Members will receive a ballot via email or text message with instructions. Sample ballots were provided earlier. For concerns or questions, contact the branch secretary Laura Lewis at lewislaura450@gmail.com or Anita Royston, branch president at naacppittsyco@gmail.com

JOB RESOURCE FAIR: Danville Community College, in partnership with the Danville/Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Danville, Pittsylvania County Community Action, PATHS, BrightView and Goodwill Industries Inc. will host a community-wide Job Resource Fair at the Community Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, or to reserve a space as a business seeking employees, contact Barry Mayo at barry.mayo@danville.edu or call 434-797-8429.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program and explore the different parks and focus on different topics of interest including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anglers Park for ages 5 to 10. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. No fee.

HOMESCHOOL DANCE: Program designed for those homeschool in community to learn a mix of ballet and traditional dances through six weeks of lessons by instructor Tara Morris held at the City Auditorium from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. through Dec. 2 at cost of $8 per child for ages 5 to 9. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150.

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: The Wednesday Club on West Main Street will have Shakeva Frazier speaking at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:30 p.m. She will be talking about the odds against her success in life. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

HOMESCHOOL JUNIOR NATURALIST: Hands on learning experience as you explore tree identification and insects in parks and other trails for ages five to 17 years of age at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

BOOK BABIES: Music and rhymes, stories and fingerplays in a lapsit program for babies and their caregivers at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages 0 months to two years from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse will hold Shred Out Hunger from 9 a.m. to noon. For a donation of five canned goods, you can shred a box of papers. Monetary donations will be accepted also.

BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a Brunswick stew sale for $7 per quart ready for pick up at noon. Call 434-836-5132, leave name and how many quarts needed.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

DANVILLE AREA CHORAL ARTS SOCIETY CONCERT: A salute to veterans will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. with the Danville Area Choral Arts Society presenting "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "American Anthem," "I Dream A World" and "The Testament of Freedom" as part of the recognition of all veterans in attendance. Admission is free.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Make your own Lego brick creation. Bricks provided. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting your family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

FOREVER MOTOWN MUSICIANS AND SINGERS: Forever Motown Musicians and Singers will present non-stop hits from the 1960s and 70s at George Washington High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Event held by Danville Concert Association with tickets available at danvilleconcert.org or by calling 434-770-8400. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite and locally at Karen's Hallmark, Gingerbread House and Main Street Collective.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

NOVEMBER FUN DAY: School's out for the day, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at the City Auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for kindergarten to 6 years of age. Cost is $20 per child. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

OWL PROWL: Enjoy a walk in the fall night as to search for owls in Anglers Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 5 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

REGISTRATION FOR DANVILLE RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Registration for the Dec. 4 Danville Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade (supported by its Partner Sponsor URW Community Federal Credit Union) is now open. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222055283746154 by Nov. 10 to avoid late fee.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will have stew, ready for pick up from 9 a.m. until noon at 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. Cost is $8 per quart. Call 434-250-6809 to pre-order.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

APPRECIATION QUILT GROUP EXHIBIT: The Appreciation Quilt Group of South Boston will have an exhibit of their 2022 quilts for veterans from noon until 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 815 N. Main St., South Boston at no fee. Any donations received, whether monetary or supplies, will go directly towards creating quilts for 2023. For more information, contact spboelte@gmail.com

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME CEREMONY & BANQUET: The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony and banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at Tuscarora Country Club. For more information, call 434-724-4343 or 434-724-5046.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

AVATAR CAMP: Train in water, air, earth and fire bending to become an Avatar like Aang in Nickelodeon's "Avatar:The Last Airbender," at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

WEDNESDAY CLUB TO MEET: Celia Rivenbark, bestselling author and journalist, returns to The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., to speak about the South at 3:45 p.m. Coffee will be served at 3:15. The event is free and open to the public.

JUNIOR NATURALIST: Join the local junior naturalist program and explore the different parks and we focus on different topics of interest including wildlife, plant life, wetlands and insects from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anglers Park for ages five to 10. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. No fee.

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (VITA): Anyone interested becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program, the team that prepares and files tax returns for free, may call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231. An information session will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

PUZZLERS' CLUB: Join the Puzzlers' Club to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

HOMESCHOOL JUNIOR NATURALIST: Hands on learning experience as you explore tree identification and insects in parks and other trails for ages five to 17 years of age at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

CAMPFIRE UNDER THE STARS: Campfire under the stars for ages 5 and up; (parents are required to stay with children) at Ballou Shelter 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration required by Nov. 16 by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

YOUTH ENGAGEMENT TALENT SHOW: The Danville Police Department will host its second annual Youth Engagement Talent Show at the new police department headquarters, 1 Community Way, in the multipurpose room, at 5:30 p.m. Students ages pre-school to 12th grade will be eligible to compete. A pre-audition to ensure participants meet the requirements require a 10-15 second sample of their act or talent in front of a Danville police officer. It can be an officer on the street, at a school or by coming to the police headquarters. After the audition a form must be completed by the officer or participant to sign up for the final audition. The deadline is Oct. 31. After the pre-audition, youth will audition in front of judges. Date and time of final audition will be released at later date. The top candidates will perform during the show on Nov. 18. For more information, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks, youth engagement unit, at 434-979-8898, ext. 4.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE FALL ZIPLINE: Last zipline of the season at Dan Daniel Park from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 8 and up; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required by Nov. 16 by calling, 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

FRIENDSGIVING: Give thanks to your friends this year with a festive night of crafts, games, music and snack at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 10 and up from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

UNREQUIRED READING - CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Read the classics again and join the discussion with a fresh perspective of "A Room with a View" by E.M. Forster, at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register your child to receive a call from the North Pole on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

COLORING AND CONVERSATION: Create a colorful design and talk about your goals, aspirations and what inspires you at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

HOMESCHOOL JUNIOR NATURALIST: Hands on learning experience as you explore tree identification and insects in parks and other trails for ages five to 17 years of age at Coates Recreation Center from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOOK BABIES: Music and rhymes, stories and fingerplays in a lapsit program for babies and their caregivers at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages 0 months to two years from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Stroll along the Riverwalk Trail, listen to holiday music from local carolers and musicians from 6 to 8 p.m., beginning at the Danville Community Market and ending at Main Street Plaza trail head. Call 434-857-3384 to be a musician for this event or for more information. No fee.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: Riverview Rotary will hold their Christmas Parade beginning at 5 p.m. at Rison and Broad Streets continuing downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Application deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. for parade entries. For more information, call 434-857-3384.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

LEGO BRICK ENGINEERS: Make your own Lego brick creation. Bricks provided. All Lego models will be displayed in the children's department at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages five and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THE RECC'LING CREW - BOOK LOVERS' GROUP: Share your favorite titles with other readers and you will leave with a list of great books to read at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

BARK THE HALLS: Take part in the Community Holiday Light Show with your dog. Walk through the park while staff are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

BAKE AND PAINT ORNAMENTS: Make your own wintry salt dough ornament and watch a Christmas classic, "Frosty the Snowman," while they bake at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium for ages four and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Community Holiday Light show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballou Park through Dec. 23. Cost of admission is $10 for cars; $20 for vans and minibuses. If you would like to build a display or volunteer, call 434-857-3384 for more information.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from the North Pole on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

PARENT'S DAY OUT: Bring kids to the Parent's Day Out and get the Saturday to complete shopping. Kids will experience activities such as decorating ornaments, creating holiday cards, playing holiday games and more. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack. Grades K through six from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center at cost of $15 per child. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register your child to receive a call from the North Pole today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for ages 3 to 10. Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 9. To register, call 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

PUZZLERS' CLUB: Join the Puzzlers' Club to discuss and decode ciphers, riddles and logic puzzles. Email millerm@danvilleva.gov to submit your own brain teasers for the group to solve at Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No fee.

DIY NATURAL ORNAMENTS: Be creative for the holiday season by making wooden ornaments at Glenwood Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

UNREQUIRED READING - CLASSICS BOOK CLUB: Read the classics again and join the discussion with a fresh perspective of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis, at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP I: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K-6th grade, Monday-Thursday, Dec. 19-22, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at cost of $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No camp on Friday, Dec. 23.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments, and make crafts in this literary Steam program for ages five to 12 at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

LITTLE EXPLORERS STORYTIME: Children and their caregivers are invited to join at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon for songs, stories and activities that promote language development and pre-literacy skills. Recommended for ages two to five. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

ADULT ARTS & CRAFTS: Unwind your day with a relaxing arts and crafts project at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

SHORTS AND SWEETS BOOK CLUB: Join the club to discuss classic short stories while enjoying a tasty treat at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5;30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195 to receive reading selections also. No fee.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

THE WRITE STUFF - ADULT WRITING GROUP: Bring what you are working on to share with the group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee.

WINTER CAMP II: Join the winter camps to experience the fun of summer all over again at Coates Recreation Center for ages K-6th grade, Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 27-30, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at cost of $80 per child. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. No camp on Monday, Dec. 26.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

JANUARY FUN DAY: School's out, register your child to experience games, science experiments, art and make new friends at Coates Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades K through sixth grade. Participants will need to pack a lunch and snack; a light breakfast snack will be provided. Registration is required by calling, 434-799-5150. Cost is $20 per child.