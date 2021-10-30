Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, OCT. 30
TRUNK OR TREAT DRIVE-THRU: Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, will have a trunk or treat drive-thru from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
TRUNK OR TREAT DRIVE-THRU: American Legion Post 325 will have a drive-thru trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Post, 135 American Legion Blvd.
STEW SALE: American Legion Post 325, 135 American Legion Blvd., will hold a membership stew for $7 per quart available at noon. Call 434-836-5132, leave name and number of quarts desired.
HALLOWEEN DANCE & GALA: The SPCA of Pittsylvania County and Pittsylvania County Pet Center will hold a Halloween Dance & Gala at The Community Center in Chatham, from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $25 per person available at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at Doggie Bag Thrift Store. Evening will include prizes, dancing, raffles, costume contest, heavy hors d' oeuvres and a cash bar.
VFW POST 647 HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT: VFW Post 647, 275 VFW Drive, will hold a Halloween trunk or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public. Face coverings are required. For information or to register a vehicle, call 434-822-0042.
HALLOWEEN IN OLD WEST END LANTERNFEST: Halloween events will take place at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Activities on the lawn, food trucks and vendors, Mourning Tours and more. Free to the public. For information, visit howeldanville.com.
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food will be handed out in the parking lot for take-out only.
AIRPORT OPEN HOUSE AND YOUNG EAGLES RALLY: An airport open house and Young Eagles Rally will be held at the Danville Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pilots from Virginia and North Carolina will complete free plane rides for children ages 8 to 17 who have pre-registered for the Young Eagles Rally. To register, visit www.youngeaglesday.org. There is no fee and free refreshments will be provided to the public.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
MARKET MONSTER MASH: Market Monster Mash includes trunk or treating, face painting, caricatures, inflatables and more at the Danville Community Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission. Registration for vendors and trunk or treat available online www.playdanvilleva.com or the Danville Welcome Center, 434-793-4636.
MONDAY, NOV. 1
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS CHAPTER 19 TO MEET: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 325.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Felecia Edmunds, Danville Public School physical education teacher, will speak at The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St., about raising her sons. Edmunds has four NFL players in her family: her husband, Ferrell (who played for the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks) and her three sons, Tremaine, Trey and Terrell. Tremaine plays for the Buffalo Bills and Trey and Terrell play for the Pittsburg Steelers. The brothers have not forgotten their hometown. They have established a foundation in Danville called My Brother's Keeper, which helps the less fortunate. Program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. Free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
SHRED OUT HUNGER: God's Storehouse and Commonwealth Document Management will host Shred Out Hunger in the Dan River Region from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to bring personal papers to be shredded for donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items at 750 Memorial Drive. Monetary donations will also be accepted. To be COVID-19 safe, individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles as volunteers assist with the documents and donations. Business papers will not be accepted.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Milbre Burch, a storyteller for "Our Times," will be speaking on “Transformations” at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15. The 45 minute performance will be followed by question and answer with the audience. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
HIT SONGS: "All Together Now" presented by Averett theatre department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
FUNDRAISER FISH AND CHICKEN DINNER: A fundraiser fish and chicken dinner for Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2081 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin. To-go plates will be available. Meals include fish or chicken with hush puppies, baked potato, slaw, beverage and dessert at cost of $12; children plates $5.
BRIGHT LEAF BREW FEST: Sample more than 100 different beers, enjoy live music and food at the Carrington Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individual ticket $30/$35 day of event; VIP ticket $40; designated driver $10. For more information, visit www.brightleafbrewfest.com. Tickets available at the Welcome Center, 434-793-4636.
WOBBLE & GOBBLE 5K: The Wobble & Gobble 5K will be held at the Danville Science Center with the fun run beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K walk and run at 9 a.m. Proceeds from this event support autism inclusive programming at the Danville Science Center, and all participants receive free admission to the Danville Science Center that day. To register, visit https//www.wobblegobbleautism5k.com
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
HIT SONGS: All Together Now presented by Averett Theatre Department will be hit songs from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, featuring songs of hope. This is a fundraiser for the Averett University Theatre Department. Held at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for students/seniors citizens (60 plus).
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: To learn more about VITA volunteer opportunities, two 45-minute information sessions are being offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055, Danville. Call Yvonne Anderson or Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8220 if interested.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. at Chatham Amish Church, 436 Falls Lane.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Pops Concert held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 325 will hold their monthly “all you can eat” pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post 325 home. Cost is $6.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Visit the Danville Community Market for the Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon. Free admission. Over 80 vendors.
ADVENTURE TO HANGING ROCK: Begin the day with a moderate 2-mile walk at Hanging Rock State Park. Then head to River Rock Cafe for a deli-style lunch. Purchase food at the cafe or bring picnic lunch. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Nov. 15. Call Danville Parks & Recreation at 434-799-5150 or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com Cost is $30. Meet at the City Auditorium. Adventure is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
WEEKEND ZIP: Zip lining at Dan Daniel Park. Ride solo or tandem. Ages eight and up. Register by Nov. 1 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150or sign up online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Held from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $12.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
TURKEY TROT: The Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children's Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Children's Fun Run; 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, starting and ending at American Legion Field, home of the Danville Otterbots. No entry fee for Children's Fun Run (12 and under); 5k Run/Walk $20 until Nov. 1; $25 from Nov. 2-15; $30 after Nov. 15; $35 on race day. All area students 18 and under ($10; $15 on race day). Pre-register at https://bit.ly/DPSTurkeyTrot Packet pick up available on race day beginning at 7 a.m. All race registrants will receive a long sleeve performance shirt; trophies and medals will be awarded. All proceeds go toward programs, initiatives and scholarships for Danville Public School students.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
FREE SPAGHETTI LUNCH: Free spaghetti lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. Food handed out in the parking lot for take out only.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Celebrate the season with a candlelight stroll along the Riverwalk this December at the Luminaria Trail Walk. Listen to the holiday music from local carolers and musicians. Walk begins at the Danville Community Market and ends at Main Street Plaza trailhead. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. Free event. For more information, or to be a musician for this event, call 434-793-4636.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
HOLIDAY MARKET: Danville's Farmers Market held at the Community Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring baked goods, handmade wreaths, jewelry, crafts and more. Admission is free.
RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. with theme "Holiday Lights and Holiday Nights." Parade route is from Rison and Broad Streets through downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Applications for parade entries are available online at www.playdanvilleva.com or at the Danville Welcome Center. Application deadline at 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Participants can pick up parade packet Nov. 26-Dec. 3 at the Danville Welcome Center. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Enhance the beauty of the parks by doing your part in helping to keep the parks clean and green from 2 to 4 p.m. at M.C. Martin Park on Memorial Drive. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Register by Nov. 3 by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
HOMEMADE HOLIDAY: Create your own holiday wreath from scratch from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Auditorium. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150, or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. Cost is $35.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
KIWANIS CLUB NOMINATIONS: The Kiwanis Club of Danville is seeking nominations for its 88th annual Citizenship Award. Nominations should be sent to Kiwanis Club of Danville, P.O. Box 1701, Danville, VA, 24543. The deadline is Nov. 1.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.