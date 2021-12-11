ONGOING

COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be illuminated and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.

TODAY, DEC. 11

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Breakfast with Santa at the Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, N.C., from 8 to 11 a.m. with Santa arriving at 9 a.m. Breakfast menu will consists of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, coffee and pancakes. Cost for adults is $5; children age 10 and under $3 each. Each child who visits Santa will receive a small gift. A 50/50 raffle drawing will be held at 11 a.m. Cost of tickets are $1 each. A photographer will be available to take digital photos of visits with Santa. Table/space rentals available for sale of Christmas merchandise for $15 per table. Call 336-388-5652 for more information.