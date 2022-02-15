Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TODAY, FEB. 15

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE CAUCUS: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will hold a virtual caucus at 7 p.m. to elect 11 delegates to the 5th Congressional District Democratic Convention to be held virtually March 5. Any Democrat wishing to be a delegate to the 5th Congressional District Democratic Convention must submit a delegate pre-filing form with the chair of Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee by the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Feb. 10. Filing forms can be obtained via email at pete16fordgmail.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club program will present Music from the Melting Pot: American Songs and Arias presented by Catherine Kelly and accompanied by Stephen Gourley. Program begins with coffee served at 3:15 p.m., followed by program at 3:45. Free and open to the public.

THE HALF THAT WAS TOLD: Ballou Recreation Center will hold a performance of the African American play, "The Half That Was Told" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Dress in African American attire. Light refreshments will be served.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 will hold a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Post home. Cost is $6 for all you can eat.

20TH DANVILLE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL (VIRTUAL): The 20th Danville Storytelling Festival will be held virtually from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. online at www.danvillestorytelling.com

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: "Peter and the Starcatcher" will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided at Pumpkin Creek from 2 to 4 p.m. Register by Feb. 16 by calling Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. No fee.

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

FEBRUARY FUN CAMP: School is out from Feb. 22-25. Coates Recreation Center will have a week of arts, crafts, fitness activities, healthy eating and games from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children should pack a lunch, morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. For ages five through 12. Registration is required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80 per week.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: The Wednesday Club Program will be presented by Randy Johnson on The Birth of God's Pit Crew at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. at the The Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St. This is a free program open to the public.

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL FESTIVAL: Festival will be held at Ballou Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with performances from various musical groups and praise teams. No fee.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

BREAKFAST AT THE EAGLES: Breakfast at the Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, from 8 to 11 a.m. Menu consists of eggs, bacon, sausage, taters, gravy, biscuits and beverage for $7. Open to the public. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

STEW FOR SALE: A stew sale will be held for $7 a quart with pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd. For tickets, call 434-793-4196.

STEW SALE: The Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will have a stew sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 a quart, and is pick-up only.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: Danville Concert Association presents Liverpool Legends: Four lads handpicked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles, play in this tribute band at 7:30 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, 701 Broad St., Danville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Cost $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger. For information, call 434-770-8625.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

HEAD OVER HEELS: "Head over Heels" is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Early bird tickets are $25 between Jan. 15-Feb. 15; advance tickets are $35; at door $40; VIP $50. Vendors welcome. To purchase tickets Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St.; Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St.; Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246; Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629. Pavillion and lawn seating.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com Danville Concert Association. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

ONGOING

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region has scholarship applications open through March 1. Students may apply at https://www.cfdrr.org/scholarships/apply-for-a-scholarship/.

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.