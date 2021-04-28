MONDAY, MAY 3

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American legion Post 325.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter No. 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5