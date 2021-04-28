Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
TODAY, APRIL 28
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: On-site preschool registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schoolfield, Gibson, Park Avenue, G.L.H Johnson, Forest Hills and Woodberry elementary schools.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
FREE FOOD AND MORE: Free food, bread and drinks distributed to the community by God's Final Call & Warning at The Three Angels Message SA Church, 541 Keen St., from noon to 2 p.m. on the church street side of the church. Must wear a mask, face covering to enter building.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
RIVERVIEW ROTARY RODS & RIDES: Riverview Rotary Rods & Rides Classic Car Show, a fundraiser, will be held on the lawn at Ballou Park. Registration/check in begins at 8 a.m. on site to receive packets. Registration is $20. To pre-register, visit Msreg.com. For more information, contact Gary Clark at gclark302@gmail.com.
MONDAY, MAY 3
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS: Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at American legion Post 325.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter No. 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com