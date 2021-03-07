Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

ONGOING

DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

PETER AND THE WOLF: A 20-piece ensemble of the Danville The Danville Symphony will perform "Peter and the Wolf" at 1:30 p.m. March 13 at The Tabernacle, 1978 South Boston Road, in Danville. It's designed to be a treat for children who have been cooped up for so long and for families in general. The 35-minute performance will be held with all safety protocols observed. There will be a small take-home gift as the children leave the concert. Another performance is planned for 4 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1058 Buckshoal Road in Virgilina.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17