Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
AVERETT COMMENCEMENT: Averett University will hold in-person spring commencement outdoors beginning at 10 a.m. on the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus in the Frank R. Campbell Stadium, 707 Mount Cross Road. The rain date is Sunday. To ensure proper distancing and occupancy limitations each graduate, each graduate can bring up to three guests, and all participants and guests will be socially distanced on the field and be required to wear a proper face covering. Speaker will be U.S. Force Col. Kim N. Campbell.
SMOKESTACK IMPROV: Smokestack Improv will perform at 6 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing. Live musical guests will be Dallas Edwards and Brett Gill. Get Buffaloed Food Truck will be on-site serving food. Tickets, available on Eventbrite, are $20 and include one drink ticket. Event is for ages 21 and up only. Seating is first come first serve and tickets limited to 50 due to COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, visit www.thesmokestack.org or on Facebook.
CATFISH TOURNAMENT: Halifax Volunteer Fire Department will hold its catfish tournament at the Staunton River State Park Shelter No. 2. Captains meeting at 6:30 p.m. and fish is from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.
MONDAY, MAY 10
SCHOOL DIVISION HOSTS STEAM NIGHT: Danville Public Schools will host its third annual STEAM Night from 4 to 7 p.m. It's an annual family event that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. During STEAM Night, students and their parents/guardians will get to participate in a variety of activities that explore the different areas of STEAM. The event is free and open to any student and his/her family no matter the school or school district. Students must be accompanied by an adult. To ensure all safety precautions and social distancing, Danville Public Schools has broken STEAM Night into two separate nights. Elementary students (Pre-k through fifth grade) are invited to attend May 10. For families that have multiple grade-level students, they are welcome to attend the night of their choice or join for both evenings. Both events will be held outside in the bus loop between Bonner and Westwood Middle Schools located at 300 and 500 Apollo Ave. Masks are required for all participants. STEAM Night is a floating event so students/parents can attend when a time is convenient for them. Rain date is May 17 for elementary students. For more information, contact Cori Sowers at csowers@mail.dps.k12.va.us.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
CARS & COFFEE: Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club will hold Cars & Coffee from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Crema & Vine, 1009 Main St. For more information, call 434-548-9862.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
FREE HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free hot dog lunch, pick up only in the parking lot, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
RUN FOR JUSTICE RACE: Run for Justice features a children's 2K, 5K walk or run and 10K community event. All events will be staged at Angler's Park and Riverwalk Trail starting at 9 a.m. The Kid's Run begins at 9:10 a.m. The annual event includes awards, refreshments and door prizes. Race flyers have been mailed or walkers or runners can pick up a registration form at The Brick Running & Tri Store, 410 Main St. Participants can also register at the Danville Running & Fitness Club Website or at active.com. The Run for Justice is one of the activities of the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Upsilon's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter. For more information, call race director and chapter advisor John Wilt at (434) 770-8822.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
DANVILLE CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Danville Children's Festival hosted by Danville Parks and Recreation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion, 629 Craghead St. Features activities for children of all ages. Vendors and concessions will be on site.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
ROCK D' BLOCK: One Accord Connections and Mother's Stronger Twogether — in partnership with youth leaders, community businesses, government officers and nonprofits — will work together to host a free event to curb violence in the community from 4 to 8 p.m. at Taylor Drive Park.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
2021 CO-MINGLE FEEDER CALF SALE: Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Olde Dominion Cattle Cooperative will host the 2021 Co-mingle Feeder Calf sale at 6 p.m. at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex. Any producer interested in participating in cooperative marketing of their cattle may contact Becky Roberts at the Pittsylvania County VEC office at 434-432-7770 for specific information no later than April 1.
ONGOING
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: As part of the VCU Massey Cancer Center Office of Health Equity and Disparities Research, the Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville is studying factors that impact colorectal cancer screening in local clinics. Resident of Virginia who receive care from a local community health center are asked to call 434-791-5205 or email masseycrrc@vcuhealth.org. You will be asked to complete a 30-35 minute interview and will receive a gift card as compensation for your time.
DANVILLE MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK: The Danville Master Gardener Help Desk is available to answer your gardening, lawn and landscaping questions every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. Call the Cooperative Extension Office at 434-799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com