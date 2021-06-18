HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

CITY OF DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth as an official holiday. Also, the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed. This year, the holiday will fall on a Saturday, so offices will be closed on Friday. The public library will be closed Friday and Saturday. However, Danville Transit will operate, and household trash and yard waste will be collected on Friday as regularly scheduled. Offices, the library and the courthouse will reopen Monday.