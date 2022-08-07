Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

STORYTELLERS: CREATIVE WRITING 101: Tweens can explore and foster creative voice through writing prompts and exercises. Covering short stories, poetry, prose, non-fiction and more, writers will be able to share their work and collaborate with others in a relaxed workshop environment from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. For grades 6-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Westwood Middle School, 500 Apollo Drive. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

TUBING THE DAN: Float the Dan River from the movie theater to Camilla Williams Park from 3 to 5 p.m. One or two person tubes are available; PFDs are provided: close-toed shoes required; ages 12 and up. Cost is $15. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

MOONLIGHT PADDLE: Kayak the Dan River from 9 to 11 p.m. Paddlers will be provided with headlamps; previous paddling experience required. For ages 12 and up, cost of $14. Meet at Abreu-Grogan Boathouse. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

GLOW ZIP: Light up the night at the zip lining at Dan Daniel Park Skate Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Limited number of glow sticks will be provided. For ages eight and up at cost of $12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

PAPER SHREDDING DAY: Riverview Rotary will hold a Paper Shredding Day from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Woodall Nissan, Riverside Drive at the Union Street Bridge. Shredding is free; donations are appreciated.

FREE TI-CHI: Free Ti-CHI at 11 a.m. each Saturday at the lawn of Danville Museum of Danville Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-793-5644.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-EPIC ENCOUNTERS: Learn the basics of Dungeons & Dragons. All experience levels are welcome at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; grades six to 12. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195. No fee. (Register for one session only.)

MONDAY, AUG. 15

GENEALOGY 101: Learn how to get started researching and documenting your family history at the Ruby B. Archie Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at George Washington High School, 701 Broad St. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

BOOKWORMS: TWEEN BOOK CLUB: Talk about the book of the month with your fellow bookworms from 4 to 5 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for grades five to eight. A free copy of the book will be given out to the first newcomer to register a month before the meeting. Snacks provided. The book for July "The Castle of Tangled Magic" by Sophie Anderson. Register by calling 434-799-5195.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

THURSDAY PADDLE: Meet at the Abreu-Grogan Boathouse to paddle the Dan River with kayaks, paddle boards or canoes from 6 to 8 p.m. at cost of $14. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

EAGLE RIDERS DEAN FERRIS MEMORIAL RIDE: Eagle Riders Dean Ferris Memorial Ride to benefit the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association at Thunder Road Harley Davidson from 8 to 10 a.m. Ride begins at 10:15 a.m. and ends at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for lunch, then a silent auction, 50/50, door prizes, T-shirts and drawing. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

ARCHERY OPEN GYM: Archery open gym at Coates Recreation Center for ages five to 17 years of age to learn basic safety and archery skills at this drop in program from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents must stay on-site. No fee. For information, call 434-799-5150.

5PARK STUDIO: Coates Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art and music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

MONDAY, AUG. 22

CHRONIC PAIN & ILLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: Chronic Pain & Illness Support Group meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. They meet the fourth Monday of each month. Everyone welcome.

MAKER MONDAYS: Put your makers caps on to build, explore, tinker and create fun hands-on projects. Each session will have different activities to try and problems to solve for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space. No Fee. Tech 101. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, AUG. 23

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, perform experiments and make crafts in this literary steam program from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space for ages five to 12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: Anyone interested in becoming an IRS-certified volunteer tax preparer for Pittsylvania County Community Action’s VITA program may attend an information session from 10 a.m. to noon at 211 Nor Dan Drive, Suite 1055. To learn more, call Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231.

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School, 680 Arnett Blvd. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

FREE COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with pick up available.

APPRECIATION QUILT GROUP: The Appreciation Quilt Group will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church fellowship hall, 815 N. Main St., South Boston. The group makes throw size quilts for veterans in appreciation for their service to our country. New volunteers always welcome, no experience necessary. For more information spboelte@gmail.com or call 540-272-9169. we used to run this all the time before pandemic...

5PARK STUDIO: Pumpkin Creek Park from 10 to 5 p.m. Music groups, art, music poetry. Bring a picnic blanket.

WENDELL SCOTT CHARITY RIDE: Southside Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a Wendell Scott Charity Ride starting at Danville Otterbox, 302 River Park Drive. Registration at 11 a.m.; ride begins at 1 p.m. For information visit www.bsmc-ssva.com; www.nabstmc.com or www.wendellscott.org or call 229-630-0435, 434-825-2811 or 804-931-4796.

MONDAY, AUG. 29

GAME ON AT THE LIBRARY: A night of fun and games at the Ruby B. Archie Library Maker Space from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Snacks provided. No fee. Registration required by calling, 434-799-5195.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School, 661 Park Ave. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodberry Hills Elementary, 614 Audubon Drive. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Grove Park Preschool, 1070 South Main St. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

PROJECT LIFESAVER FUNDRAISER: Join Sheriff Mike Mondul to help raise funds for Project Lifesaver at 7 p.m. with a Bluegrass by the River Concert featuring Shelton & Williams at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery Company, 209 Trade St., rain or shine. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door (no refunds). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bluegrassbytheriver.com or at 2 Witches Winery & Brewery.

WEDNESDY, SEPT. 21

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gibson Elementary School, 1215 Industrial Ave. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson School, 1005 North Main St. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at O.T. Bonner Middle School, 300 Apollo Drive. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Galileo Magnet High School, 230 South Ridge St. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY: Danville Public Schools and God’s Final Call & Warning will hold a free food giveaway for the Danville community and surrounding areas from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Hills Elementary School, 155 Mt. View Ave. Participants must bring bags, wear face mask and and follow social distancing. Children must be accompanied by parents.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.