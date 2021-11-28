Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 29
TREE OF LIGHTS: Bachelors Hall Volunteer Fire Department Tree of Lights ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the fire department, 1301 Berry Hill Road. Refreshments to follow.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
AVERETT CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS: Averett University celebrates Christmas at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
CHRISTMAS IN CASWELL: Christmas in Caswell from 6 to 8:30 p.m. primarily outdoors at 144 Court Square, Yanceyville, North Carolina. Event will include live holiday music, Christmas tree lighting, holiday artisan and vendor market, visit from Santa, holiday lights display and more. Admission is free.
LUMINARIA TRAIL WALK: Celebrate the season with a candlelight stroll along the Riverwalk this December at the Luminaria Trail Walk. Listen to the holiday music from local carolers and musicians. Walk begins at the Danville Community Market and ends at Main Street Plaza trailhead. Held from 6 to 8 p.m. Free event. For more information, or to be a musician for this event, call 434-793-4636.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
CHRISTMAS IN HISTORIC MILTON, NORTH CAROLINA: Christmas in Historic Milton, North Carolina, will hold events beginning with a Thomas Day House open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m., free, but donations are appreciated; Christmas tree will be illuminated at 5 p.m. with paper luminaries on front sidewalk; Historic Milton Presbyterian Church Chrismon tree open for viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. with donations appreciated; Milton Studio Art Gallery reception and art demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Carolina Vintage Company Christmas open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Milton Renaissance Foundation: A Milton Christmas Home Tour, featuring seven of Milton's historic homes-cost of ticket $25. For information, call 336-583-8203.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: American Legion Post 29 will hold a Brunswick stew sale, ready at 11 a.m., at Seafood & Moore, 724 South Main St.
KIWANIS CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 871 Main St., at cost of $5. Curbside service or sit-down breakfast in the fellowship hall.
WINTER PLUNGE ZIP: Brave the winter air and take the plunge on Danville's 400-foot zip line at Skate Park at Dan Daniel from 2 to 4 p.m. For ages 8 and up. Register by Nov. 29 by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $12.
HOLIDAY MARKET: Danville's Farmers Market held at the Community Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring baked goods, handmade wreaths, jewelry, crafts and more. Admission is free.
RIVERVIEW ROTARY CHRISTMAS PARADE: The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. with theme "Holiday Lights and Holiday Nights." Parade route is from Rison and Broad Streets through downtown ending at Main and Craghead Streets. Participants can pick up parade packet through Friday at the Danville Welcome Center. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PARK CLEAN UP: Enhance the beauty of the parks by helping to keep the areas clean and green from 2 to 4 p.m. at M.C. Martin Park on Memorial Drive. Gloves, litter-getters and trash bags will be provided. Register by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Danville Parks and Recreation. No fee.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
WEDNESDAY CLUB PROGRAM: Telly Tucker, former director of Economic Development for Danville, is making a second appearance at the Wednesday Club with a program "Tickling Ivory in All Genres Second Time Around." He has continued to perform as a pianist in a number of venues and was featured in the Black Theater and Arts Festive in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 2019 and continues to play with several bands and combos in Virginia and neighboring states. Program is free to the public at the club, 1002 Main St., with coffee served at 3:15 p.m. and program beginning at 3:45 p.m.
BARK THE HALLS: Ring in the season with a "woof." Take part in the award-winning Community Holiday Light Show with your dog by walking through the route while staff members are testing the lights, take a holiday-themed photo with your dog, and let your best friend enjoy a festive doggie treat from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ballou Park. No fee. For more information, call 434-793-4636.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
COMMUNITY HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW: Ballou Park will be lit up and full of the holiday spirit from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9-23. Admission is $10 per car; $20 for vans and minibuses. For more information, to have a display or volunteer, call 434-793-4636.
HOMEMADE HOLIDAY: Create a holiday wreath from scratch from 6 to 7 p.m. at City Auditorium. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150, or online at www.playdanvilleva.com. Cost is $35.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
TEEN TAKEOVER: Teen Takeover after hours at the Danville Public Library, second floor, from 5 to 7 p.m. for grades six to 12. Play video games with friends, make slime, have nerf gun battles, eat pizza and more. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
SEASON'S READINGS: "A CHRISTMAS CAROL:" After hours reading of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, condensed version, edited by Dickens for use in his own pubic readings. Held on the first floor of the Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
STEW SALE: The Sons of American Legion Squadron 1097 will hold a stew sale from 2 to 4 p.m. for $7 per quart.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE: Laurel Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 2008 Laurel Grove Road, Sutherlin for $7 per quart. Pick-up from 9 a.m. to noon. For pre-orders, call 434-250-6809.
DANVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY'S 48TH HOLIDAY TOUR: Danville Historical Society's 48th Holiday Tour, Schoolfield Rising, will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Visit inside homes and buildings associated with Dan River Mills. Learn the history of the mill village that is in transition preparing for the arrival of Caesars Virginia, being built on the 82-acre site where Dan River Mills once operated. Cost is $20 in advance at Eventbrite.com, and in Danville at Ginger Bread House, Karen's Hallmark, Rippe's and Vintages by the Dan. Tickets the day of the tour are $25 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, 975 Main St. For information, call 434-709-8398 or online at www.danvillehistory.org
HOLIDAY RETAIL SHOW: This new holiday show features retail vendors and direct sales vendors. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. For more information or to be a vendor, call the market at 434-797-8961.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
SANTA'S WORKSHOP: Spending the night creating a special toy with provided materials. Ages 4 and up at Maker Space, Danville Public Library, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
CALLS FROM THE NORTH POLE: Register a child to receive a call from Santa all the way from his workshop at the North Pole from 5:30 to 8 p.m. He will be making calls to children ages 3 to 8. Local phone calls only. Registration begins Nov. 30. Deadline to register is noon Dec. 10. More details will be sent home from local schools and preschools. Call 434-799-5150 for more information.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
STORYTIME UNDER THE STARS: Listen to stories under a canopy of twinkling stars, sing songs and make a craft with your family in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
PINE LOOKIN' CRAFTS: Make a centerpiece of a holiday table by turning ordinary pinecones into a painted bouquet at the Danville Public Library auditorium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and up. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
WINTER BREAK CAMP: Winter Break Camp Dec. 27-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coates Recreation Center. Morning and afternoon snacks provided, but lunch is not, so participants must bring a bag lunch. For ages 5 through 12. Indoor and outdoor activities. Registration required by calling Danville Parks and Recreation at 434-799-5150. Cost is $80.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
HYGGE IN THE EVENING: Embrace the Danish concept of hygge or "cozy contentment," with an evening of candle-making and hot chocolate drinking from 5 to 6 p.m. at Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for grades six-12. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
COUNTDOWN TO NOON: Ring in the year 2022 with a party for the little ones and their families in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, for ages 12 and under. No fee. They'll dance, snack and craft their way through a celebration of the new year. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
AVERETT FACULTY CONCERT: Averett Faculty Concert at 7 p.m. at West Main Baptist Church Sanctuary. Free admission.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER: Peter and the Starcatcher will be presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens (60 plus).
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults and $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
HEAD OVER HEELS: Head over Heels is a jukebox musical presented by the Averett Theatre Department at 2 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Cost of tickets are $10 adults; $8 students/senior citizens (60 plus).
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert to be held at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.
ONGOING
NAR ANON TO MEET ON THURSDAYS: Nar Anon meeting every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church on Route 41. Meetings for families, (parents, spouses or anyone), with addiction issues in their families. Come find hope and understanding in our 12 Step Program. For more information, please call 434-713-4404 and ask for Jane.
MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.