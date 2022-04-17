Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com.

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

DANVILLE: The Municipal Building and all other city of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Easter holiday. The public library will be closed and there will be no Danville Transit service. However, the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be open. Also, household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly scheduled. City government offices and the library will reopen Tuesday and Danville Transit will resume operations as well on that day.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY: Most Pittsylvania County offices and departments will be closed Monday for Easter Monday. The Pittsylvania County Courthouse will remain open and all proceedings in Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will continue on a normal schedule. All county convenience centers and greenbox sites will be open as normal.

TODAY, APRIL 17

EASTER SUNDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: Easter Sunday Extravaganza with gospel groups performing at 4 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m. at The Carrington Pavillion, 629 Craghead St., Danville. Advance tickets are $35; at door $40; and VIP $50. Vendors are welcome. Tickets are available at Main Source Clothing, 230 North Union St., and Jackie's Beauty Supply, 423 Main St., or call Arthur Landrum at 540-206-4246 or Nancy Beck at 434-489-9629.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Pittsylvania County Historical Building, 320 Whitehead Court, Chatham.

EASTER ACTIVITIES: Cherrystone Baptist Association Easter activities will be held at the Cherrystone Center at 11 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt, face painting and other activities for the youth. The ministry association will host a fish fry and bake sale with homemade desserts.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

THE WRITE STUFF-ADULT WRITING GROUP: If you love writing, bring what you are working on to share with a group or just come to discuss your craft. All genres and writing styles are welcome from 6 to 7 p.m. at the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

TECH TRY-IT TUESDAY: Explore fun apps, tech gadgets, coding and more at the Danville Public Library Maker Space for ages seven and up from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

DOGS ON THE LAWN: Dogs on the Lawn from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., is a fundraiser for the museum. Participants are invited to bring their dogs to meet Rooster, the bloodhound, participate in contests, demonstrations and more.

EARTH DAY: RECYCLED ART: Learn more about how to reduce, reuse and recycle to help save the planet. Make a recycled art and participate in "Recycling Our Reads" book swap by bringing a gently used book to swap with others from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Maker Space at the Danville Public Library for ages five and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FOR ADULTS: Join interested players at the Danville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Maker Space. Characters, dice and snacks provided. Ages 18 and up. Register by the Monday before the program at 434-799-5195. No fee.

MASTER GARDENER CLASS: Attend an interactive discussion and complete a hands-on activity to learn how to care for vegetable garden led by master gardener Corey Riedel. Held at Ballou Park shelter number 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch. No fee. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5216.

DCC OPEN HOUSE: Danville Community College will host a community open house event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Student Center on the DCC campus as an opportunity for interested individuals to visit the campus and learn more about student life, academic programming and more. Tours will be conducted every 30 minutes until 5:30 p.m. For more information about applying and enrollment at DCC, visit danville.edu/nextsteps and fill out the interest form.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

AVERETT UNIVERSITY COUGAR BAND SPRING CONCERT: Averett University Cougar Band Spring Concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

BREAKFAST AT THE EAGLES: Breakfast at the Eagles, 5731 South Boston Highway, Sutherlin, from 8 to 11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, gravy, bread and beverage for $8. Open to public. For more information, call 434-251-0994.

BINGO: Pelham Community Center, 161 Community Center Drive, Pelham, North Carolina, will hold bingo from 6 to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Cards are 25 cents each, sold in $5 and $10 packs and individually. Cards for special games are $1 each. There will be hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and candy for sale to benefit the center.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE: Pelham Volunteer Fire Department will hold a community yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4895 Old U.S. 29, Pelham, North Carolina. Contact Bambi Powers for a spot and table at 434-228-0683. Rain date is April 30.

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER: Bachelor's Hall Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department auxiliary spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 1301 Berry Hill Road, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. for $10 for adults and $5 for children (10 years of age and under). Meal includes spaghetti, toast, salad, dessert and drink. Take out plates are also available. For more information, call 434-685-5078.

BOOK SALES: Book sales at the Langhorne House Museum, 117 Broad St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the museum. For information, call 434-822-3051.

YOUTH DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Solve puzzles, defeat the monsters and discovers treasure along the way. All experience levels are welcome. First time participants receive a free set of dice. Snacks are provided. Grades six through 12. Held at Danville Public Library Maker Space from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No fee. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195.

THE GARDEN GNOMES CLUB: The initial meeting of the horticulture club at Coates Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to noon for ages 11 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

AVERETT SINGERS SPRING CONCERT: Averett Singers Spring Concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritchett Auditorium in Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Free Admission.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

UNREQUIRED READING-CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Join the discussion for a fresh perspective on the enduring tales of classic "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson Burnett, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Danville Public Library for ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5195.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26

TREE HOUSE TUESDAY: Learn about ninjas and twisters, do experiments and make crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library Maker Space. For ages five to 12. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

PROJECT LITERACY CORPORATE JEOPARDEE SPELLING COMPETITION: Project Literacy Corporate JeopardBee Spelling Competition will be held at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company, 209 Trade St. from 5 to 9 p.m. with spelling competition starting at 6 p.m. with up to 15 pre-registered teams competing for titles of JeopardBee Champion, Most Creative Spellers, and Most Enthusiastic Team. Silent Auction, 50/50 raffle. This is an annual fundraiser for Project Literacy, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers provide free one-on-one tutoring for adults. Nana Karen's Food Truck available for food purchase on site. For more information, contact Todd Helms, director of Project Literacy at 434-483-7994 or projectliteracydanville@gmail.com.

ADULTS ARTS & CRAFTS: Create a craft or inspiring art piece "Yarn Flowers" at Maker Space, Danville Public Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for ages 18 and up. Registration required by calling 434-799-5195. No fee.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

PARENT AND ME: PAINT AND SIP: Paint and Sip is a class to attend with your child while enjoying juice and snacks. All paint supplies, juice and snacks will be provided. Registration is required by calling 434-799-5150 or online at www.playdanvilleva.com Held at Coates Recreation Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at cost of $20 for parent and child.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

SHOW AND TELL WITH JOHN BLACKFEATHER JEFFRIES: A show and tell with John Blackfeather Jeffries, elder of the Occaneechi Tribe of the Saponi Nation, will be held at 10 a.m. at Milton Renaissance Foundation Museum & Visitors Center. Weather permitting, the program will include a bow and arrow demonstration. The event is free, but a $10 donation per family is suggested. For more information, email miltonrenaissance@gmail.com or call/text 336-583-8203.

FREE TAKE OUT COMMUNITY HOT DOG LUNCH: Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a free community hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. handed out in parking lot, take out only.

ADULT HIP HOP: Adult Hip Hop with Troy Stephens at the City Auditorium, fifth floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration required by calling 434-799-5150. Cost $20.

DANVILLE CONCERT ASSOCIATION: The Danville Concert Association presents Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass: This brass ensemble brings together top musicians from across the country to play classical, big band jazz, and New Orleans swing at 7:30 p.m. in Averett University Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave., Danville Tickets available at Eventbrite.com, Danville Concert Association, danvilleconcert.org, Karen's Hallmark, Danville Mall; Gingerbread House, Memorial Drive; 326 Main St. Art Collective. Ticket cost is $30 adults; $15 students ages 18 and younger For information, call 434-770-8625.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

FAMILY-FRIENDLY WALK: A family-friendly walk. A healthy you. From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Riverwalk Trailhead at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. All ages and abilities welcome. Will walk the paved trail along the river. It's 2.8 miles, one 1/2 hour. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a bottle water.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

RUMMAGE SALE FUNDRAISER: Danville Kiwanis Club and ACJA-LAE's Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter will hold a rummage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church on Franklin Turnpike and Ridgecrest Drive (parking lot of church). For information about rummage sale items, call John Wilt at 434-770-8822 or 434-793-3765.

ONGOING

MALE CANCER SURVIVORS NEEDED FOR A SOCIAL SURVEY: Virginia Commonwealth University and the Cancer Research & Resource Centers is conducting a survey about social networks and experiences as a male cancer survivor in rural Virginia. Anyone is eligible if they are a male prostate or colorectal cancer survivor, age 21 or over, completed cancer treatment and reside in rural Virginia. Participants will receive a gift card. If interested, contact the Cancer Research & Resource Center in Danville at 434-791-5205.